All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJanuary 25, 2019

Sweethearts candies won't be on store shelves this Valentine's

DETROIT -- Sweethearts -- those chalky little candies with messages on them -- won't be on store shelves this Valentine's Day. The New England Confectionary Co. -- or Necco -- had been making the popular candies since 1886. But the company filed for bankruptcy protection last spring...

Associated Press

DETROIT -- Sweethearts -- those chalky little candies with messages on them -- won't be on store shelves this Valentine's Day.

The New England Confectionary Co. -- or Necco -- had been making the popular candies since 1886. But the company filed for bankruptcy protection last spring.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ohio-based Spangler Candy Co. bought Necco in May. But Spangler said Thursday it didn't have time to bring Sweethearts to market this Valentine's season.

CEO Kirk Vashaw said Spangler wants to make sure Sweethearts "meet customer expectations" when they return to market. He didn't say what changes Spangler plans to make or when they'll go back on sale.

Competitors such as Brach's are still making conversation hearts. But online retailer CandyStore.com says Sweethearts were by far the most popular brand, commanding 80 percent of U.S. market for candy hearts.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors h...
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy