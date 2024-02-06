Casey's Sweet Treats: Sweet treats and whisk-y business

Valentine's Day is right around the corner. While some cringe at the thought of yet another "Hallmark" holiday aimed at separating them from their money, others look at it as one more opportunity to spread the love. It probably will not surprise you to hear I am of the latter category. Chocolate-covered anything and everything? Bring it on. Hearts, sprinkles and cute little cards? I am down. Flowers? I spoil myself with beautiful flowers whenever I get the whim. Some people see Valentine's Day as a dreaded reminder of being single. I may have felt that way at some point, I don't recall. What I do know is I am fantastic at shopping for Valentine's Day — I am the absolute expert of knowing what I like.

Last week I hit a milestone on a project I was working on and decided to treat myself. Little did I know my solo lunch celebration would result in unexpected sweet treats, a love story of sorts.

Casey's Sweet Treats owner. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

I walked into Casey's Sweet Treats last Saturday planning to pick up a BLT before dropping by the neighboring Glass Gardens by Stacey to find the perfect plant to brighten up my office. When I walked in I was met with a sparsely furnished dining room cheerfully decorated for Valentine's Day, a display case filled with sweet treats and specialty items including handmade chocolates and hot cocoa bombs ready to gift.