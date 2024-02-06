Casey's Sweet Treats: Sweet treats and whisk-y business

Valentine's Day is right around the corner. While some cringe at the thought of yet another "Hallmark" holiday aimed at separating them from their money, others look at it as one more opportunity to spread the love. It probably will not surprise you to hear I am of the latter category. Chocolate-covered anything and everything? Bring it on. Hearts, sprinkles and cute little cards? I am down. Flowers? I spoil myself with beautiful flowers whenever I get the whim. Some people see Valentine's Day as a dreaded reminder of being single. I may have felt that way at some point, I don't recall. What I do know is I am fantastic at shopping for Valentine's Day — I am the absolute expert of knowing what I like.
Last week I hit a milestone on a project I was working on and decided to treat myself. Little did I know my solo lunch celebration would result in unexpected sweet treats, a love story of sorts.
I walked into Casey's Sweet Treats last Saturday planning to pick up a BLT before dropping by the neighboring Glass Gardens by Stacey to find the perfect plant to brighten up my office. When I walked in I was met with a sparsely furnished dining room cheerfully decorated for Valentine's Day, a display case filled with sweet treats and specialty items including handmade chocolates and hot cocoa bombs ready to gift.
I was intrigued by the set up. I recall seeing Casey's Sweet Treats at the Downtown Farmers Market in Cape Girardeau and wondered what prompted her to open a brick and mortar store. Casey was more than happy to oblige my curiosity. Casey is the single mother of five children. She started baking after finding herself unsatisfied with the birthday cake options available for her children. The rest, as they say, is history. Casey said she worked two jobs and continued to bake on the side. Do the math. Five children between the ages of 4 and 17, two jobs, and she bakes "on the side"? Amazing. I wondered if she was nervous about the new endeavor. I wondered if it was risky. I wondered what her children thought. The answers were: yes, yes, and they love it. Her children wanted her to be able to spend more time with them. Whether it is while they are helping her paint walls and manning the register, or because she is now her own boss, Casey is hopeful and optimistic the community will fall in love with all of the sweet things she is baking up. I am excited to continue supporting her business which allows her to keep doing what she enjoys most — sharing sweet treats and loving her children.
My intentions are not completely altruistic. The food speaks for itself, and I want Casey to be around the next time I get the urge for the perfect BLT (with a fried egg added for good measure). She also has a strawberry parfait thingy that is fantastic and just the right size to share with your sweetheart.
Casey's Sweet Treats is located at 1815 E. Jackson Blvd., Jackson.