All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesAugust 5, 2021

Sweet, savory combo pops in melon salad

To the uninitiated, the Italian pairing of melon and prosciutto may sound odd. But anyone who tries it learns the sweet fruit combines with salty richness into a deceptively simple whole greater than the sum of its parts. For the height of summer, we kept that lesson in mind as we riffed on the savory-sweet classic in our book "COOKish," which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor. ...

Christopher Kimball

To the uninitiated, the Italian pairing of melon and prosciutto may sound odd. But anyone who tries it learns the sweet fruit combines with salty richness into a deceptively simple whole greater than the sum of its parts.

For the height of summer, we kept that lesson in mind as we riffed on the savory-sweet classic in our book "COOKish," which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor. A base of watermelon plus savory fresh tomato offers a cooling, vibrantly colored salad that comes together in just minutes.

To keep the dish vegetarian, we skip the cured meat in favor of goat or feta cheese, the richness of which balances the sweet fruit. We temper the pungency of savory shallot with a short soak in white balsamic vinegar, and fresh basil (or mint) adds color and herbal notes.

Don't forget to salt the melon and tomato first in a colander. This step pulls out excess liquid, which keeps the salad from turning soggy.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Tomato And Watermelon Salad With Basil And Goat Cheese

Start to finish: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

  • 2 cups (about 8 ounces) 1-inch cubes watermelon OR honeydew
  • 2 pounds ripe tomatoes, cored and cut into rough 1-inch chunks
  • Kosher salt and ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup white balsamic vinegar
  • 1 medium shallot, sliced into thin rings
  • 1 cup lightly packed fresh basil OR mint, torn if large
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, to serve
  • 2 ounces fresh goat cheese OR feta cheese, crumbled (1/2 cup)

In a colander, toss the melon and tomatoes with 1/2 teaspoon salt; set aside. In a large bowl combine the vinegar and shallot, then let stand for 10 minutes. Pour off and discard the vinegar, then add the melon-tomato mixture and basil to the bowl.

Drizzle with oil and toss, then season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl and top with cheese.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
FeaturesJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy