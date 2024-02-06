Sweet reminders

On a daily basis just before we come in at sundown or shortly after sundown, either Marge will ask me or I'll ask her if Dutchess has done her necessary duties. Some days we can honestly say, "Yep, I saw her." Or then there are days when we say, "I don't know," so we run her around for a while longer. When our boys were little, we'd ask them at bedtime if they had pottied just like Mom and Dad asked me way back when. I remember being asked, "Did you brush your teeth?" or "Did you put clean underwear on?" Mom was almost fanatical about making sure our underwear was clean just in case we got into an accident.

All of us have heard "Did you remember to do such and such." Being reminded of tasks is pretty common. I had a couple doctors' appointments last month and both of their offices called and reminded me of the appointments. I expect the reminders from them. I have Marge's birthday in my cell phone and have a reminder tagged to it. So the day before her birthday, I get a reminder about her birthday. Most guys would be wise to add their wives' birthdays to their calendars and tie it to a reminder. I have a doctor's appointment in a couple weeks. My heart doctor will do the routine EKG, and I'm betting like normal he'll remind me I need to lose weight. This is something I'm aware of, but it's easier said than done.

Once a month, a church in Scott City has a breakfast on Saturday morning. One of my friends asked me to remind him when the breakfast is so they don't miss it. I have it in my cell phone so my cell phone reminds me. But at the same time I send a reminder to a couple more of my friends. They might have forgotten so I'm just reminding them. I try to do the same thing as spring approaches when it concerns our gardens. I'll probably begin next week reminding those who start their transplants from seed when to begin their tomato or pepper plants. Both of these take eight to 10 weeks to mature enough to plant in the garden. Later on in the spring, I'll mention squash and cucumbers. These only take about a month or so, which means I'll bring it up the middle of March or so. Just friendly reminders.

I don't have a clue as to how many weddings I've performed down through the years. It has been a bunch. I can't remember a single wedding where the couple didn't give each other a ring. And I always say: "Let this ring be a constant reminder of the glad promises you are making here today. Made in a circle their design says that love must be continuous and never ending." The ring is an ever-present reminder of their promises and vows.