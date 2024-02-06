Sweet crispy treats to share

By Susan McClanahan
Busy families who are at the ball field and going to a variety activities may need a snack to grab along the way or take to share with friends. A quick, inexpensive and fun snack are crispy rice-cereal treats. You can stir up a batch in minutes, and with a wide variety of ingredients to add or mix in, you can change the original recipe into nearly endless possibilities.
To get your thoughts stirring, I am sharing a few different versions from the original recipe for you to make and enjoy.
Turtle Krispie Rice Cereal Treats are easy to make and loaded with caramel, pecans and chocolate.
Melt butter and 6 cups of mini marshmallows over medium-low heat until smooth. Stir in cereal, 1/3 cup pecans and 1 cup of unmelted marshmallows. Press into a well greased 9x13-inch pan (or slightly smaller if you prefer a thicker treat).
Melt caramel bits and 2 1/2 tablespoons heavy cream in the microwave for 60 to 90 seconds (stirring every 30 seconds) until smooth.
In a separate bowl, combine 1/4 cup heavy cream and chocolate chips. Microwave at 50 percent power for 90 seconds, stirring every 30 seconds, until smooth.
Drizzle 1/2 of the caramel and 1/2 of the chocolate over the cereal mixture. Top with pecans. Drizzle remaining caramel and chocolate. Cool completely. Cut into squares and serve.
In a large pan melt butter and marshmallows over low heat until smooth and creamy. Remove from heat.
Combine marshmallow mixture with cereal and stir until cereal is coated. Fold in crushed Oreo cookies. Place in a greased pan and refrigerate until completely cool.
Cut treats into squares. Melt chocolate in the microwave on 40 percent power until just about melted, stirring, so it will melt any pieces left without overheating. Dip one edge of the squares into the chocolate and place on parchment paper. Top with additional Oreos if desired. Refrigerate to set.
Place foil in a 9x13-inch pan, allowing the foil to hang over the edges of the pan. Over medium-low heat, melt butter and add in marshmallows. Keep heat on low and stir until melted. Add chocolate and extract and stir until smooth. Mix in cereal, 1 cup of the coconut and pineapple until completely combined and press into the pan. Top with remaining coconut. Cool completely and cut into squares.
Zest lemon and juice 1 tablespoon of juice. Melt butter and 6 cups of mini marshmallows over medium-low heat until smooth. Stir in lemon zest, 1 tablespoon lemon juice and lemon extract. Add Rice Krispies and remaining 1 cup of marshmallows (unmelted). Stir until combined. Lightly press into a well-greased, 9x13 pan (or slightly smaller if you prefer a thicker Rice Krispie treat). Melt candy melts according to package directions. Drizzle over Krispie treats. Cool completely. Cut into squares and serve.
Spread 1/4 cup pumpkin puree on cheese cloth or between several paper towels and let it sit for 45 minutes, getting rid of the excess moisture in the pumpkin (alternatively, reduce pumpkin puree to 1/8 cup or omit entirely).
In a large pan, melt butter on medium low heat and add 4 cups mini marshmallows. Add pumpkin puree to melted marshmallows along with cinnamon and pumpkin-pie spice. Toss in Rice Krispies cereal and stir. Pour treat mix into a 9x13-inch, greased baking pan. Cover treat mix with parchment paper and press treat mix into the pan. Allow treats to cool, and enjoy.
Have a great week and, until next time, happy cooking.
These easy no-bake peanut butter cup Rice Krispie Treats are a fun way to use up extra candy bars from your cupboards.
Melt the butter over low heat in a saucepan. Add the marshmallows and stir until completely melted. Stir in the peanut butter. Pour the cereal into the marshmallow mixture and stir until completely combined. Press half the cereal mixture into a buttered 9x13-inch pan, working quickly.
Place the 24 peanut-butter cups over the top of the Rice Krispies in the pan. Spoon the rest of the Rice Krispies over the top and press down. Let cool completely.
Place the chocolate chips and heavy cream in a saucepan and heat over low-to-medium heat until melted. Stir until creamy. Spread over the top of the Rice Krispie Treats. Let set. Cut into 24 squares. Store in a sealed container on the counter.
These sticky and crunchy cereal treats have the tart and tangy flavors of a Key lime pie. A light, cool refreshing snack for hot summer days.
Spray or butter a 9Ã—13-inch baking dish with non-stick baking spray or butter. Set aside.
In a large bowl stir together the crispy rice cereal and 5 to 6 chopped graham crackers, set aside.
In a large sauce pan, melt butter over medium-low heat. Once butter has melted, stir in marshmallows. Continue cooking over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until marshmallows and butter are fully melted together.
Remove from heat and stir the lime zest and juice from 4 Key limes (approximately 1 1/2 tablespoons juice and 2 teaspoons of zest) into melted marshmallow mixture. Stir cereal and graham-cracker mixture into melted marshmallows, stirring until well combined.
Using a rubber spatula, sprayed with non-stick cooking spray, spread marshmallow cereal treats evenly into prepared 9Ã—13-inch baking dish. Quickly press remaining chopped graham crackers onto the top of the prepared treats.
In a small microwave-safe bowl, combine white chocolate and oil. Microwave for 30 seconds. Remove melted chocolate from microwave and stir. Return to microwave and microwave for an additional 30 seconds to continue melting, if needed. Stir the zest from 1 to 2 Key limes (approximately 1 teaspoon of zest) into the white-chocolate mixture. Drizzle melted white chocolate evenly over the top of the prepared cereal treats.
Allow treats to sit for at least 30 minutes to 1 hour before slicing into bars. Store cereal treats in an air tight container for 4 to 5 days.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.