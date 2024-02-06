Sweet crispy treats to share

By Susan McClanahan

Busy families who are at the ball field and going to a variety activities may need a snack to grab along the way or take to share with friends. A quick, inexpensive and fun snack are crispy rice-cereal treats. You can stir up a batch in minutes, and with a wide variety of ingredients to add or mix in, you can change the original recipe into nearly endless possibilities.

To get your thoughts stirring, I am sharing a few different versions from the original recipe for you to make and enjoy.

Turtle Krispie Rice Cereal Treats

Turtle Krispie Rice Cereal Treats are easy to make and loaded with caramel, pecans and chocolate.

1/4 cup butter

7 cups mini marshmallows, divided

7 cups Rice Krispies cereal

1 1/3 cups pecans, toasted, divided

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/4 cup heavy cream

5 1/2 ounces caramel bits (or 5 1/2 ounces caramels unwrapped)

2 1/2 tablespoons heavy cream

Melt butter and 6 cups of mini marshmallows over medium-low heat until smooth. Stir in cereal, 1/3 cup pecans and 1 cup of unmelted marshmallows. Press into a well greased 9x13-inch pan (or slightly smaller if you prefer a thicker treat).

Melt caramel bits and 2 1/2 tablespoons heavy cream in the microwave for 60 to 90 seconds (stirring every 30 seconds) until smooth.

In a separate bowl, combine 1/4 cup heavy cream and chocolate chips. Microwave at 50 percent power for 90 seconds, stirring every 30 seconds, until smooth.

Drizzle 1/2 of the caramel and 1/2 of the chocolate over the cereal mixture. Top with pecans. Drizzle remaining caramel and chocolate. Cool completely. Cut into squares and serve.

Chocolate Oreo Rice Krispie Treats

1/4 cup butter

55 large marshmallows

6 cups Rice Krispies cereal

2 cups chopped Oreo cookies (plus extra for decorating)

4 ounces milk chocolate pieces

In a large pan melt butter and marshmallows over low heat until smooth and creamy. Remove from heat.

Combine marshmallow mixture with cereal and stir until cereal is coated. Fold in crushed Oreo cookies. Place in a greased pan and refrigerate until completely cool.

Cut treats into squares. Melt chocolate in the microwave on 40 percent power until just about melted, stirring, so it will melt any pieces left without overheating. Dip one edge of the squares into the chocolate and place on parchment paper. Top with additional Oreos if desired. Refrigerate to set.

Pineapple Coconut Krispie Squares

1/4 cup butter

1 (10 1/2-ounce) bag miniature marshmallows

3 ounces chopped white chocolate

1 1/2 teaspoons coconut or vanilla extract

5 cups Rice Krispies cereal

2 cups sweetened flaked coconut

1 cup finely diced dried pineapple

Place foil in a 9x13-inch pan, allowing the foil to hang over the edges of the pan. Over medium-low heat, melt butter and add in marshmallows. Keep heat on low and stir until melted. Add chocolate and extract and stir until smooth. Mix in cereal, 1 cup of the coconut and pineapple until completely combined and press into the pan. Top with remaining coconut. Cool completely and cut into squares.

Lemon Krispie Treats

1/4 cup butter

7 cups mini marshmallows, divided

7 cups Rice Krispies cereal

1 lemon

1 teaspoon lemon extract

Yellow candy melts for decorating, optional

Zest lemon and juice 1 tablespoon of juice. Melt butter and 6 cups of mini marshmallows over medium-low heat until smooth. Stir in lemon zest, 1 tablespoon lemon juice and lemon extract. Add Rice Krispies and remaining 1 cup of marshmallows (unmelted). Stir until combined. Lightly press into a well-greased, 9x13 pan (or slightly smaller if you prefer a thicker Rice Krispie treat). Melt candy melts according to package directions. Drizzle over Krispie treats. Cool completely. Cut into squares and serve.