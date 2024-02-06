Susan McClanahan: Beyond the shortcake: Berry good recipes

In spite of the unseasonably cool spring we have had, berry season is here, and the crop looks beautiful. Strawberries are in now; blueberries are next; and blackberries will come along a little later. With so many wonderful berries available in our area, I couldn't pass up the opportunity to look up some recipes to use the season's bounty.

I started with a few strawberry recipes, but have also included a few different blackberry cobblers, crisps and dumpling recipes, and a few blueberry favorites as well. To get the full column, continue to read it online as some of the best recipes are a little later in the column.

Enjoy the wonderful berries of the season!

Strawberry Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad:

3/4 cup bottled or homemade poppy seed dressing

1/4 cup minced scallions

3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

4 cups chopped cooked chicken

2 cups diced fresh strawberries

1 cup chopped pecans

Salt, to taste

Homemade Poppy Seed Dressing:

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup canola oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup white, yellow, or Vidalia onion, finely chopped

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon poppy seeds

Prepare the Homemade Poppy Seed Dressing (if using): Combine all dressing ingredients in a food processor or blender. Process until well combined. Prepare the Chicken Salad: Stir together the poppy seed dressing, scallions, basil, and black pepper in a large bowl. Fold in the chicken, strawberries, and pecans. Add salt to taste. Cover and chill for about 2 hours.

This salad is best eaten the day it is made. Though it was still tasty the next day, be aware that on the second day the strawberries will have gotten a bit limp and some of their color will have "bled" onto the chicken.

Strawberry Season Shortcake

3 to 4 cups strawberries, hulled and sliced

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, divided

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup butter, divided

1 egg, beaten

2/3 cup light cream

1 cup whipping cream, whipped

Toss strawberries with 1/2 cup sugar and set aside. Combine flour, remaining sugar, baking powder and salt in a separate bowl. Cut in 1/2 cup butter until mixture forms coarse crumbs; set aside. Whisk together egg and light cream; add to flour mixture, stirring just until moistened.

Divide dough into 6 parts; pat into biscuits and place on a greased baking sheet. Bake at 450 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes, until golden. Cool biscuits briefly on a wire rack.

Split in half with a serrated knife; spread bottoms with remaining butter. Top with berries and whipped cream; add tops. Garnish with remaining berries and cream. Makes 6 servings.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Dump Cake

6 cups sliced strawberries

2 cups sliced rhubarb

1/3 cup sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 box yellow cake mix

10 tablespoons butter, melted

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 13-inch-by-9-inch (3-quart) baking dish with cooking spray.

In large bowl, toss strawberries, rhubarb, sugar and cornstarch; spread evenly in baking dish. Top with cake mix, and pour melted butter over top, making sure to cover top with butter as much as you can.

Bake about 1 hour or until bubbly and topping is browned. Serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream.

Blackberry Cobbler

Having something that tastes unbelievably good that's easy and quick to make is a nice treat. Add a handful of red-color-tone blackberries, too. The tartness of the red berries accentuates the flavor of the cobbler. If you can't get red ones, then add a tablespoon of lemon juice.

1 stick unsalted butter

4 cups blackberries fresh or frozen without sugar

1/4 cup water

1 cups sugar

2 cups self-rising flour

2 cups milk

2 cups sugar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, optional

Melt butter in 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan.

Place berries, sugar and water in a pot and bring to a quick boil. If the berries are particularly sweet, you might not need the full cup of sugar in the berry mixture. If you're using lemon juice instead of red berries, add it to the berry mixture.

While berries are coming to a boil, mix 2 cups sugar and flour in a large bowl. Add in milk and stir well until smooth.

Pour batter over melted butter. Add hot berry mixture to the pan. Don't stir. Sprinkle with a little bit of sugar across the top.

Bake in a 350 degree oven for 30 to 45 minutes until mixture is bubbly and top has started to brown. The center will be somewhat jiggly but not loose.

Let cool 15 minutes before serving.

Blackberry Crumb Cobbler

For the Fruit: 4 cups fresh blackberries

Zest and juice of one medium lemon

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/8 teaspoon salt

For the Cobbler:

1/2 tablespoon cold, unsalted butter, for the pan

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup butter plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided and melted separately

1 cup water

Rinse and drain blackberries. Add to a large bowl. Add the lemon zest and juice, sugar, cornstarch and salt; gently toss to coat. Let stand 15 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 375 degrees. Butter a 10-inch cast iron skillet or 3 to 4 quart baking dish; set aside. For the cobbler, whisk together the flour, baking powder, 1/2 cup of the sugar and salt. Add the stick of melted butter and using a fork, mix together until crumbs form. Sprinkle 1/3 of the crumb mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan. Evenly distribute the berries in the pan and slowly pour water all over the top. Sprinkle remaining crumb mixture over the top, then the remaining two tablespoons of sugar and drizzle the remaining melted butter over the top. Bake, uncovered, for about 50 to 55 minutes, or until bubbly around the edges and top is lightly browned. Remove and place onto a cooling rack and let rest for 15 minutes before serving with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Strawberry Crumble Bars

These luscious strawberry crumble bars with a buttery crust are filled with fresh strawberries and jam, topped with a nutty crumble and then glazed.

4 sticks unsalted butter at room temperature

2/3 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

4 cups unbleached flour

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

2/3 cup chopped toasted walnuts

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Strawberry Filling:

1 1/2 pounds washed and hulled strawberries, sliced

1/3 cup sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 cup flour

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

4 to 5 tablespoons strawberry or raspberry jam

Glaze:

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

3 cup powdered sugar

About 1/4 cup milk or until glaze reaches drizzling consistency

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Dehydrated dried, unsweetened strawberries (optional)

Line a 13x9-inch pan with parchment paper so that the paper hangs over the edges of the pan. This is so dough won't stick but also allows you to remove the bars from the pan after baking to slice them easier.

For the crust: Place butter, sugars, and vanilla in a stand mixer. Beat with paddle attachment for about 3-5 minutes or until light colored and fluffy. Stop mixer. Scrape down sides of bowl. Add flour and salt and mix on low until combined.

Press 2/3 of the dough on to the bottom of the pan and 1/2-inch up the sides. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.

Preheat oven to 375.

Stir chopped nuts and cinnamon into the rest of the dough. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill.

After crust has chilled, bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes.

Prepare the filling by mixing filling ingredients together in a large bowl.

After removing crust from oven, spread the jam lightly over the baked crust. Top with the filling. Remove remaining dough from refrigerator and form into balls and scatter over the top. Bake 25 minutes or until light golden brown.

While bars are baking prepare the glaze. Melt butter and stir in powdered sugar. Add milk and vanilla and stir with a small whisk until a glaze of drizzling consistency is formed.

After bars have cooled, drizzle with glaze. You can also crumble some dried strawberries over the top and into the glaze to give a little pink hue and a touch of strawberry flavor to the glaze, though this is totally optional.

Blackberry Pie with Butter Pie Crust

A blackberry pie made with a three-ingredient filling and a homemade butter crust.

1 homemade butter crust for a double-crust 9-inch pie

4 1/2 cups fresh or frozen blackberries, thaw if frozen

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place bottom crust in 9-inch pie plate. Trim edges to one inch.

Mix berries, sugar and flour in a large bowl and empty into pie plate.

Top filling with remaining pie crust. Trim edges and fold under bottom crust. Cut vents in top crust.

Bake in a 375 degree preheated for 1 hour, 15 minutes or until the filling is bubbly and the crust has browned. Cover the edges with aluminum foil if they start to brown to quickly before the filling is bubbly.

Let pie cool for at least 3 hours before cutting. The filling has to cool down completely before it sets up.

Blueberry Dumplings

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon sugar plus 1-1/2 cups

1 teaspoon baking powder

Pinch salt

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened

1/4 cup milk

1 quart fresh blueberries

2 cups water

Vanilla ice cream or cream to serve with

Stir flour, 1 tablespoon sugar, baking powder, and salt together into a medium bowl. Cut butter into dry ingredients, using a pastry cutter or fork. Add milk to form dough. Set dumpling dough aside.

In a large saucepan, combine berries, 1-1/2 cups sugar, and water and bring to a boil. Drop dumplings into hot boiling berries by the tablespoonful. Cover pot, reduce heat to low, and cook slowly for 20 to 30 minutes. Do not remove the lid before 20 minutes has passed, and Do Not stir dumplings. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream or fresh cream.

Overnight Orange French toast with Blueberry Orange Syrup

Slice the bread the night before, cover it with custard and allow it to chill in the refrigerator overnight. In the morning, heat up your griddle and cook French toast and make a quick fresh blueberry orange sauce.

6 large eggs

3/4 cup fresh squeezed orange juice

1/2 cup half and half

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 loaf French bread cut into 1-inch thick slices

1 to 2 tablespoons butter

Blueberry Orange Syrup: