Survivor Stories: Robert Litzelfelner perseveres through struggle

Robert Litzelfelner, known as “Rob” or “Litz” to his friends and family, has deep roots in Jackson. He’s lived there his whole life, just like his father and grandfather. He played on the Jackson football team with his brothers, Mike and Jack. He married his wife, Michele, and raised three kids there. He’s worked there, served the community there, and most recently, retired there.

“It’s pretty much all we know,” says Litzelfelner, speaking of his life in Jackson. “It’s been a good life.”

But the good life hasn’t come without its fair share of struggle.

On Sept. 18, 2008, Litzelfelner was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Prior to the diagnosis, he hadn’t been to the doctor in 15 to 20 years and had no symptoms or health problems. But, at the age of 52, with the prompting of a friend, he went in for a well-male examination. It was there the doctor discovered an elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA) level. Upon biopsy, it was identified as cancer.

“My first grandson was about three months old,” Litzelfelner says. “In a short time, I went from hearing the three best words — ‘You’re a grandpa’ — to the three worst words: ‘You have cancer.’”

His choice was to start radiation or remove the prostate. He had it removed. And though there were setbacks and side effects, Litzelfelner remained positive, a trait he attributes to his dad, “the ultimate positive guy.”

But in 2012, life threw another curveball, as Litzelfelner began the battle with bladder cancer.

Over the next few years, Litzelfelner struggled through multiple rounds of chemotherapy, kidney trouble and lack of sleep. Some days, he felt like a zombie. At one point, due to an adverse reaction with one of his chemotherapy drugs, he became weak and lethargic, losing close to 25 pounds in one week. Once they discovered the issue, he got stronger, but the bladder cancer continued to progress. This was a difficult time for his family, and in 2014, with no options left, Litzelfelner decided to have his bladder removed.

Every three months, Litzelfelner was scanned head to toe for cancer. The doctors were still unsure if the cancer from his prostate spread to his bladder or if they were singular cases. It didn’t matter, because in 2016, they found a cancerous spot on his left lung and immediately began radiation.

His family was devastated, but Litzelfelner maintained a positive outlook on life. He trash talked his cancer cells as they were zapped with radiation, just like he would trash talk a buddy. He put his faith in God and let go of the things he couldn’t control. Through it all, he continued to work and golf and spend time with his grandkids.