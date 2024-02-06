Survivor Stories: Robert Litzelfelner perseveres through struggle

Robert Litzelfelner, known as “Rob” or “Litz” to his friends and family, has deep roots in Jackson. He’s lived there his whole life, just like his father and grandfather. He played on the Jackson football team with his brothers, Mike and Jack. He married his wife, Michele, and raised three kids there. He’s worked there, served the community there, and most recently, retired there.
“It’s pretty much all we know,” says Litzelfelner, speaking of his life in Jackson. “It’s been a good life.”
But the good life hasn’t come without its fair share of struggle.
On Sept. 18, 2008, Litzelfelner was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Prior to the diagnosis, he hadn’t been to the doctor in 15 to 20 years and had no symptoms or health problems. But, at the age of 52, with the prompting of a friend, he went in for a well-male examination. It was there the doctor discovered an elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA) level. Upon biopsy, it was identified as cancer.
“My first grandson was about three months old,” Litzelfelner says. “In a short time, I went from hearing the three best words — ‘You’re a grandpa’ — to the three worst words: ‘You have cancer.’”
His choice was to start radiation or remove the prostate. He had it removed. And though there were setbacks and side effects, Litzelfelner remained positive, a trait he attributes to his dad, “the ultimate positive guy.”
But in 2012, life threw another curveball, as Litzelfelner began the battle with bladder cancer.
Over the next few years, Litzelfelner struggled through multiple rounds of chemotherapy, kidney trouble and lack of sleep. Some days, he felt like a zombie. At one point, due to an adverse reaction with one of his chemotherapy drugs, he became weak and lethargic, losing close to 25 pounds in one week. Once they discovered the issue, he got stronger, but the bladder cancer continued to progress. This was a difficult time for his family, and in 2014, with no options left, Litzelfelner decided to have his bladder removed.
Every three months, Litzelfelner was scanned head to toe for cancer. The doctors were still unsure if the cancer from his prostate spread to his bladder or if they were singular cases. It didn’t matter, because in 2016, they found a cancerous spot on his left lung and immediately began radiation.
His family was devastated, but Litzelfelner maintained a positive outlook on life. He trash talked his cancer cells as they were zapped with radiation, just like he would trash talk a buddy. He put his faith in God and let go of the things he couldn’t control. Through it all, he continued to work and golf and spend time with his grandkids.
“My quality of life and day-to-day activities didn’t change a lot,” Litzelfelner says.
But then, just a few years later, he started getting unusual headaches. He noticed his vision was a little blurry, and sometimes, he felt confused. His primary care provider referred him for an MRI and then a PET scan. After surviving three cancer diagnoses, Litzelfelner was told he had a serious brain tumor that needed immediate attention.
It was 2018, and this time, his choices weren’t great.
The doctor could operate, but probably wouldn’t get it all, leaving Litzelfelner with major mental and physical deficits. Or, they could provide radiation and pain management, but he wouldn’t have much longer to live. In a short amount of time, with his wife and daughter by his side, Litzelfelner chose quality of life over quantity of days.
Knowing the prognosis was grim, he began three days of high-powered radiation and started to get his affairs in order. He sold his rental properties, tools and clothes and began to show his wife how to take care of his tasks around the house. He knew his time was limited and wanted to make good use of it, doing the things he loved, traveling and being with his family.
After one month of treatment, there wasn’t much difference. But a few months later, Litzelfelner says the doctor told him, “I don’t know how to tell you this, but it’s gone. Your tumor is undetectable.”
The entire medical team, Litzelfelner and his family were stunned by this news. They all agreed a higher power was at work. Now, at the age of 66, Litzelfelner is in remission and has been for almost four years.
“I don’t know why I’ve been able to overcome this and others aren’t,” Litzelfelner says. “That’s what I wonder. Maybe, it’s to help others. I keep searching for that answer. Maybe, that’s why I’m here.”
Litzelfelner says he has always had a servant’s heart, but for the past 18 months, he has shown up every Monday at his church to help facilitate the men’s faith-based recovery treatment program Breaking Bonds Ministry. Through sharing his story, he hopes the men in his group come to understand life is worth living, and joy can be found even in the trials.
“You can’t appreciate the good times without struggle,” Litzelfelner says. “What challenge is that?”
