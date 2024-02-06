Survivor Stories: Leslie Washington is an advocate for others

Leslie Washington did not want to be a statistic.

That’s why, after enduring nine years of abuse from her ex-husband, she called the Safe House of Southeast Missouri, hopped on a Greyhound Bus from St. Louis to Cape Girardeau — a city she barely knew — and began a new life.

Domestic violence was something Washington had heard about but never thought she’d experience herself. In her relationship with her ex-husband, she says the abuse started “randomly” and changed over time.

She says he was controlling and regularly accused her of cheating or stealing; some days, Washington says she went to work with bruises on her face. She felt like she was constantly walking on eggshells around him.

“Love should not hurt. Love is supposed to be kind. You’re supposed to treat your person with respect,” Washington says. “People do argue — no relationship is perfect — but regardless, it’s supposed to not hurt.”

Washington says she tried to leave once, but her ex-husband found her. This is common for individuals experiencing domestic abuse; Washington says it takes an average of seven attempts before an individual leaves their abuser permanently. Throughout the relationship, she says people kept telling her to leave her ex-husband, but it ultimately had to be her decision. The person experiencing the abuse needs to want to leave, she says.

“A lot of times, women don’t get out of domestic violence,” Washington says. “A lot of times, it’s too late, and I didn’t want to be a statistic where it would be too late. So, I finally got the courage and said, ‘Leslie, you need to get out of here. You need to get away. You need to be safe.’ And that’s what I did.’”

One day, her ex-husband fractured the orbital near her left eye. While he was out of the house, Washington took the opportunity to escape. She found the Safe House for Women online, secured her spot and left on a bus for Cape Girardeau on Oct. 9, 2013.

Washington says she spent six months at the Safe House, making plans for her life and regaining confidence.