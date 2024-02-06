In the fifth grade, Jeremiah Williams experienced painful stomachaches every day. Eventually, his mother took him to the doctor to find out what was wrong, and the diagnosis was life-changing: Williams had Type 1 diabetes, a condition in which the pancreas produces little to no insulin.

“The doctor told me if [my mother] had waited two more days [to go to the doctor], she’d be planning a funeral,” Williams says.

Williams started taking insulin and medication to treat his condition, but he says it was hard to adjust. No other children in his elementary school had diabetes, and he “just wanted to be a regular kid.” He says he found support in his friends during this time, as they reminded him to “take care of himself,” stay healthy and take his medications.

In middle school, Williams was faced with another challenge: homelessness. Williams and his siblings were attending Wednesday night church group when his mother got a call their house was on fire. After receiving the news, their Wednesday night teachers rushed Williams and his oldest siblings home.

“We were just standing there watching everything we own burn,” Williams says. “The house didn’t burn down, but everything inside it was burned or water damaged from when they put the fire out. We lost everything. My insulin. Everything we owned, we lost. Nothing came out of there.”

After the fire, Williams says their small town of Portageville, Mo., rallied together to support them. The American Red Cross helped provide a free hotel for his mother, while Williams stayed at a friend’s house. His math teacher bought them new shoes; the preschool principal provided new clothes and toiletries for the family. The pharmacist replaced all Williams’ insulin for free and didn’t charge their insurance. Even once they moved into a new house, the local grocery store gave them $300 worth of food.

“[The town] made us feel supported, loved. Like we know our town has our back,” Williams says.

When Williams’ mother got a job in Cape Girardeau, their family left the small, supportive town for a new adventure. Williams says at first, he didn’t want to leave the town and friends he’d grown up with, but now, he likes Cape and the opportunities the city has given him.

Just as he got used to life in Cape, Williams received a sudden call from his father.

“He said this would be my last time talking to him. He committed suicide the same day he called me,” Williams says.