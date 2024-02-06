Surviving Colon Cancer to Help Children: Donna Bullard

On Jan. 9, 2019, Donna Bullard went in for a routine colonoscopy. Before she was completely out of anesthesia, the doctor told her husband they needed to see someone right away. Two days later, she received a call stating she had aggressive stage four cancer; it had already grown outside Bullard’s colon and pushed into her reproductive organs and abdominal wall.

Bullard says it took several days to process the news and get over the initial shock; she says she cried and felt angry. But after her first doctor’s appointment when she better understood what she was up against, she began to get her battle plan together.

“I have cancer, but cancer doesn’t have me,” she recalls telling herself. She says this mindset helped her through many challenges she faced throughout the next few years.

Prior to her diagnosis, Bullard had a relationship with God, but she says her experience with cancer brought her closer to God.

“From the beginning, I had this mindset — once I realized it was out of my control and the only thing I had to do is pray, I was at peace with it,” Bullard says. “If I stay here and pray about this, I’m a winner. If I get called home, I’m still a winner.”

From the first day Bullard went in for her radiation treatment, she says she knew God was with her and would comfort her. She says she walked into the treatment room feeling alone and scared, terrified by all of the equipment, and became overwhelmed with tears and emotion. The staff asked if she would like to listen to music, and she requested Christian music. The song “Trust in You,” by Lauren Daigle, came on, and she immediately knew she would be OK.

Bullard says she came to understand facing challenges is about the perspective, and she never gave up. She never wanted a pity party, and she never wanted people to use her cancer as an excuse for her.

“I don’t want people to feel sorry for me,” Bullard says she remembers thinking. “I want them to feel happy for me, because this will be life-changing.”

Eighty-eight percent of people diagnosed with the type of cancer Bullard was diagnosed with don’t survive, and for those who do survive, there is an 83% chance of the cancer returning within five years. Bullard says she was shocked when she called her health insurance and an insurance agent told her she automatically qualified for disability, because she had a diagnosis that ends in death. Despite the sobering statistics, Bullard did not want disability, because she knew she wasn’t disabled.