Surviving a Heart Transplant: Jimmy Williams

“Sports and faith is what kept me alive during that time,” Jimmy says. “I had trust in my doctors and let God take control. In sports, you can strike out or hit a bad golf shot, and you can do something about it. But there, I wasn’t in control. I never felt like I was going to die. I just laid there and watched a lot of ESPN.”

His parents, Jim and Shana Williams, rallied support from the community and started a Facebook page, Jimmy’s Prayer Warriors, as a way to keep friends and family updated. By this time, the reality of their situation started to sink in. As thankful as they were for the LVAD, it was only a temporary solution. Their son needed a new heart and was placed on the transplant list.

After learning CPR and taking a crash course in using the LVAD, Jimmy and his family moved into an apartment just five minutes from the hospital. Every day they went back to the hospital for blood draws, tests and school, but in their downtime, they explored the city and even attended a few St. Louis Cardinals baseball games. While Jimmy enjoyed all of the new connections and experiences, he missed his dog, Shep, and all of his friends from back home. Still, he remained positive.

On Dec. 13, 2019, after waiting more than 100 days, Jimmy received a new heart.

“The transplant was weird, but easier than I thought it would be,” Jimmy says. “I was under anesthesia for 13 hours. The doctors thought I'd be in the hospital for a month or two, but I was in 10 days. The day after I got out of the hospital, we went to the St. Louis Country Club and hit balls on the driving range. I was motivated to get out there and play more golf.”

By January 2020, the Williams family returned to their hometown of Jackson, but due to Jimmy’s compromised immune system and a global pandemic, it would be almost a year and a half before Jimmy could return to school. While Jimmy was anxious to get back to his friends and studies, his parents believe it truly “worked out for the best.”

Post-transplant to present, Jimmy has used his experience to inspire others and speak out about his faith. During the Heart and Soul Gala in St. Louis just two months after his transplant, he delivered a speech and helped raise money for the Dallas Heart Center. He is also a spokesperson for Cardinal Glennon’s Homers for Health Foundation founded by former Cardinals player Matt Holliday and Matt’s wife, Leslee. Most recently, Jimmy co-wrote a book, “Attitude of Grace,” with his father.

For the rest of his life, Jimmy will continue to take 16 pills a day; eight in the morning and eight at night. He will be monitored closely to make sure his body is not rejecting this heart, and he will have a heart biopsy at least every two years. Jimmy can’t swim in a pond or a lake, and most likely will not be playing football anytime soon. But he doesn’t focus on any of that.

“I stay positive about life,” Jimmy says. “It’s made me mentally tougher. I don’t take things personally. And I trust in the power of God’s grace. If I can go through that, I can go through anything.”