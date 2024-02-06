We see God move in our lives, not when we try to do more and be more. We see God move in our lives when we surrender to him. One of the most outstanding examples of a surrendered life is Abraham. In Genesis 12:1 -- 3, Abraham, Abram at the time, demonstrated a heart of surrender. His demeanor illustrates how God uses men and women today. I want to highlight some traits of a surrendered life.

A surrendered life is an ordered life. I do not mean that someone who possesses the spiritual disposition of surrender is well organized. I mean a surrendered person orders their life under the one to whom they are submitting. Abram yielded his life beneath the Lord. You cannot begin seeing God move in your life if you are not first willing to listen and obey what he has said. A life ordered under the authority of God is one which God works in and through.

Abram demonstrates that a surrendered life requires action. Abram was to leave what he knew, those who knew him, and the security of his family home. A life yielded to the Lord is one of action, not just ideas. James tells us that faith without works, without actions, is a dead faith (James 2:17). God works in and through people who are willing to act in surrender to him.

God worked in Abram's life when he demonstrated faith by his act of surrender. The Lord tells him to leave where you are going to a place I will show you. That act alone takes a tremendous amount of faith. Try explaining that when you get home at the end of the day.

"Honey, it's time to move."