featuresApril 24, 2021
Surrender
We see God move in our lives, not when we try to do more and be more. We see God move in our lives when we surrender to him. One of the most outstanding examples of a surrendered life is Abraham. In Genesis 12:1 -- 3, Abraham, Abram at the time, demonstrated a heart of surrender. His demeanor illustrates how God uses men and women today. I want to highlight some traits of a surrendered life...
Robert Hurtgen avatar
Robert Hurtgen

We see God move in our lives, not when we try to do more and be more. We see God move in our lives when we surrender to him. One of the most outstanding examples of a surrendered life is Abraham. In Genesis 12:1 -- 3, Abraham, Abram at the time, demonstrated a heart of surrender. His demeanor illustrates how God uses men and women today. I want to highlight some traits of a surrendered life.

A surrendered life is an ordered life. I do not mean that someone who possesses the spiritual disposition of surrender is well organized. I mean a surrendered person orders their life under the one to whom they are submitting. Abram yielded his life beneath the Lord. You cannot begin seeing God move in your life if you are not first willing to listen and obey what he has said. A life ordered under the authority of God is one which God works in and through.

Abram demonstrates that a surrendered life requires action. Abram was to leave what he knew, those who knew him, and the security of his family home. A life yielded to the Lord is one of action, not just ideas. James tells us that faith without works, without actions, is a dead faith (James 2:17). God works in and through people who are willing to act in surrender to him.

God worked in Abram's life when he demonstrated faith by his act of surrender. The Lord tells him to leave where you are going to a place I will show you. That act alone takes a tremendous amount of faith. Try explaining that when you get home at the end of the day.

"Honey, it's time to move."

"Great dear, where are we going?"

"Well, God hasn't told me yet. Better start packing."

God works in and through men and women who surrender to him. Surrender demonstrates unseen faith.

Lastly, a surrendered life is one of overflowing blessings. Abram was to be blessed, and the entire world through him was to be blessed. His act of obedience surrender reciprocated across the globe. You, your family, church, and community are blessed when you surrender to the Lord.

Someone once said, "Growing closer to God is not the result of trying harder but of surrendering more." God moves in and through people who have surrendered to him.

Story Tags
Column
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

