Suppressed anger and boiling points

By Rennie Phillips

Seems like for some time a good many of us kind of walk around with a smile on our faces but have a burr under our saddles. It's like we are in a good mood but at some opportune time when things go awry we kind of explode and our anger boils over. Or maybe we are just looking for a reason or excuse to boil over. I don't know which for sure.

What I've noticed is that road rage is almost rampant today. I'm a slow driver even when I'm in a hurry. The only person who might be slower than me is a friend of our son's. I drove up behind this guy on the interstate and wondered who in creation was driving slower than me. Yep it was our son's friend. Because I'm slow I cause some angry drivers who have to follow me. I'm really slow when I'm looking for an address in some strange town. I'm really slow in the mornings when I have to go early. Early in the morning seems to be when many are in a hurry.

Sporting events are another example. Moms and dads and kinfolk get in a tither about who's winning or losing. Some have even gone so far as to accost the refs or coaches. Doesn't matter as to the age. From beginners clear up to pros anger is right there just under the surface. It's always been there in hockey and we've come to the place we expect it. But not in other sports. Now and then you see it in baseball but not that often.

I've even noticed it in news reporting during an interview. It's like the news person has a cranky side when doing the interview so the questions come out cranky. Many times the one being interviewed is on edge so their response to the questions is cranky. It's like an interview between two hissing cats who are looking for an opportunity to attack the other. And in the end what comes out isn't real news, unbiased news. It tends to be more gossip than news. This would be a good time to have someone like Spock who is all logic.

When it comes to blame everyone blames everyone else. Democrats blame the Republicans and vice versa. Some blame TV and video games and others blame the teachers. Easy to blame others. Some blame the weather. It's too hot or too cold or the full moon is out or it's just weird out. Some blame it on politics in general. Some just blame others for no apparent reason. Some even blame it on fast food joints for making us fat and miserable. Some blame it on the season be it Halloween or Christmas or Thanksgiving or whatever. The point is we blame someone. So we walk around with a smile but almost ready to boil over. All that's needed is a little heat and away we go.