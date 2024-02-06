Support worker freedom by voting 'yes' on Prop A

For years, we in Southeast Missouri have watched jobs, businesses and factories flee across our state's border to neighboring states that offer freedom to work. Now, we the people have a chance to turn things around by supporting Prop A on Aug. 7.

All of Missouri's neighboring states with the exception of Illinois are freedom-to-work states. Everywhere I go my constituents are concerned we are losing jobs to states like Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas. The longer our state's policies allow unions to force our workers to join, the longer Missouri will be passed over for new job opportunities as we watch surrounding states get new businesses and tax revenue for senior services, roads and schools.

Opponents of Prop A falsely assert that freedom to work causes wages to go down. In fact, the opposite is true. Passing Prop A would lead to higher wages for Missouri workers. State and federal data shows wages in states that have enacted freedom to work are $2,250 higher than the average for states that coerce workers to join a union. Don't be fooled. Supporting Prop A is a vote for higher wages for our workers.

Prop A is not only great for our workers it's great for our state's economy as a whole. According to figures compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and a NERA Economic Consulting study, private sector GDP growth from 2001 to 2016 was 38 percent in right-to-work states compared to 28.5 percent in non right-to-work states.