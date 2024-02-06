SuperFresh Kitchen, I'm so glad you're here!

"I'm so glad you're here."

How does it feel to hear those words? How does it feel to say those words? You may say them when a loved one returns after a long absence. You may utter them after returning home from a particularly trying day at work. Some people exhale them along with a sigh of relief when roadside assistance or a police officer responds to their call for help. I know I have.

"I'm so glad you are here." Regardless of the reason, those words signify a need has been met. Those words have the power to fill the recipient with joy, validation, and encouragement. Those words can reinforce and help define an individual's role and purpose.

Those were the words I heard customer Becky Harding say to SuperFresh founder Jeremy Roth on my recent visit. Becky stopped by the SuperFresh grab-and-go kiosk, at 1318 N. Kingshighway, to pick up something quick and easy for dinner. She conveyed that although she is an "empty nester" she is limited on time and sometimes has a need to "eat in my car." I watched as Roth described the contents of each soup, bowl and salad and made suggestions. Harding made her selections, expressed her gratitude to Roth for his assistance, and was on her way.

A few minutes later, Paige Garner walked in still wearing her Burrito-Ville uniform. She and Roth were clearly familiar with each other. Garner explained that Roth frequents her place of employment, Burrito-Ville, and she had been looking forward to the opportunity to visit and support his new endeavor. I listened in as he detailed the SuperFresh "Bundles" option. Garner decided to go the "Bundles" route, selected a variety of items, and was on her way a few minutes later.