SuperFresh Kitchen, I'm so glad you're here!

"I'm so glad you're here."
How does it feel to hear those words? How does it feel to say those words? You may say them when a loved one returns after a long absence. You may utter them after returning home from a particularly trying day at work. Some people exhale them along with a sigh of relief when roadside assistance or a police officer responds to their call for help. I know I have.
"I'm so glad you are here." Regardless of the reason, those words signify a need has been met. Those words have the power to fill the recipient with joy, validation, and encouragement. Those words can reinforce and help define an individual's role and purpose.
Those were the words I heard customer Becky Harding say to SuperFresh founder Jeremy Roth on my recent visit. Becky stopped by the SuperFresh grab-and-go kiosk, at 1318 N. Kingshighway, to pick up something quick and easy for dinner. She conveyed that although she is an "empty nester" she is limited on time and sometimes has a need to "eat in my car." I watched as Roth described the contents of each soup, bowl and salad and made suggestions. Harding made her selections, expressed her gratitude to Roth for his assistance, and was on her way.
A few minutes later, Paige Garner walked in still wearing her Burrito-Ville uniform. She and Roth were clearly familiar with each other. Garner explained that Roth frequents her place of employment, Burrito-Ville, and she had been looking forward to the opportunity to visit and support his new endeavor. I listened in as he detailed the SuperFresh "Bundles" option. Garner decided to go the "Bundles" route, selected a variety of items, and was on her way a few minutes later.
I asked Roth a couple of questions about the SuperFresh Kitchen concept and development, but our conversation was quickly put on hold when "John" walked in. It was John's second visit to SuperFresh. He told me he really enjoyed the flavor and convenience of the food. He explained that he works nights and often grabs a Hot Pocket from his freezer to eat on his break, but SuperFresh has given him the opportunity to enjoy a variety of fresh and healthy options without losing convenience. Once again, John made his selections and was quickly on his way.
When I arrived at the small building that evening, the parking lot was empty, and I wasn't sure what I would find inside. What I witnessed during my 30-minute visit was a steady stream of customers from all walks of life excited about healthy fast food. In fact, as I watched the meal options dwindling with each customer, I realized I needed to make my selections, or I might miss my opportunity.
Salad options included the BLT, Turkey Taco, Pesto Chicken, Chickpea Prosciutto and Cobb salad. Dirty Rice, Sesame Chicken, and Southwest Bean rice bowls were ready to go. I was told one of their best sellers is the steak fajita bowl, but I didn't get to try it because they were sold out. Soups included potato, Thai coconut and chili. Their homemade salad dressings included a creamy pesto and a Thai-peanut sauce which I hear has a bit of a kick.
I made my selections and Roth even threw in some complimentary pita-like fresh herb "chips." I'd like to say I received the free chips because I'm just such a friendly, charming and endearing character, but Roth gave chips to all the other customers as well. If it weren't for my inquisitive nature, I am sure my trip would have been much quicker than the drive-through at any local fast food restaurant. I realized the SuperFresh kiosk also saved me the hassle of walking the aisles and maneuvering the lines of a large grocery store. I thanked Roth for his time, paid, and was quickly on my way.
Over the next couple of days, I savored each of the meals I picked up for the week and relished the freedom of not having to cook or wash dishes. Whether you are trying to keep a new year's resolution going strong, looking for something quick and satisfying on the run or simply enjoy real, fresh food I suggest giving SuperFresh a try.
