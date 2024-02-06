All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJanuary 23, 2020

SuperFresh Kitchen, I'm so glad you're here!

"I'm so glad you're here." How does it feel to hear those words? How does it feel to say those words? You may say them when a loved one returns after a long absence. You may utter them after returning home from a particularly trying day at work. Some people exhale them along with a sigh of relief when roadside assistance or a police officer responds to their call for help. I know I have...

Mary Ann Castillo avatar
Mary Ann Castillo
Fresh herb-seasoned chips.
Fresh herb-seasoned chips.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

"I'm so glad you're here."

How does it feel to hear those words? How does it feel to say those words? You may say them when a loved one returns after a long absence. You may utter them after returning home from a particularly trying day at work. Some people exhale them along with a sigh of relief when roadside assistance or a police officer responds to their call for help. I know I have.

"I'm so glad you are here." Regardless of the reason, those words signify a need has been met. Those words have the power to fill the recipient with joy, validation, and encouragement. Those words can reinforce and help define an individual's role and purpose.

Those were the words I heard customer Becky Harding say to SuperFresh founder Jeremy Roth on my recent visit. Becky stopped by the SuperFresh grab-and-go kiosk, at 1318 N. Kingshighway, to pick up something quick and easy for dinner. She conveyed that although she is an "empty nester" she is limited on time and sometimes has a need to "eat in my car." I watched as Roth described the contents of each soup, bowl and salad and made suggestions. Harding made her selections, expressed her gratitude to Roth for his assistance, and was on her way.

A few minutes later, Paige Garner walked in still wearing her Burrito-Ville uniform. She and Roth were clearly familiar with each other. Garner explained that Roth frequents her place of employment, Burrito-Ville, and she had been looking forward to the opportunity to visit and support his new endeavor. I listened in as he detailed the SuperFresh "Bundles" option. Garner decided to go the "Bundles" route, selected a variety of items, and was on her way a few minutes later.

A fresh packed Cobb Salad.
A fresh packed Cobb Salad.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

I asked Roth a couple of questions about the SuperFresh Kitchen concept and development, but our conversation was quickly put on hold when "John" walked in. It was John's second visit to SuperFresh. He told me he really enjoyed the flavor and convenience of the food. He explained that he works nights and often grabs a Hot Pocket from his freezer to eat on his break, but SuperFresh has given him the opportunity to enjoy a variety of fresh and healthy options without losing convenience. Once again, John made his selections and was quickly on his way.

When I arrived at the small building that evening, the parking lot was empty, and I wasn't sure what I would find inside. What I witnessed during my 30-minute visit was a steady stream of customers from all walks of life excited about healthy fast food. In fact, as I watched the meal options dwindling with each customer, I realized I needed to make my selections, or I might miss my opportunity.

Salad options included the BLT, Turkey Taco, Pesto Chicken, Chickpea Prosciutto and Cobb salad. Dirty Rice, Sesame Chicken, and Southwest Bean rice bowls were ready to go. I was told one of their best sellers is the steak fajita bowl, but I didn't get to try it because they were sold out. Soups included potato, Thai coconut and chili. Their homemade salad dressings included a creamy pesto and a Thai-peanut sauce which I hear has a bit of a kick.

I made my selections and Roth even threw in some complimentary pita-like fresh herb "chips." I'd like to say I received the free chips because I'm just such a friendly, charming and endearing character, but Roth gave chips to all the other customers as well. If it weren't for my inquisitive nature, I am sure my trip would have been much quicker than the drive-through at any local fast food restaurant. I realized the SuperFresh kiosk also saved me the hassle of walking the aisles and maneuvering the lines of a large grocery store. I thanked Roth for his time, paid, and was quickly on my way.

Over the next couple of days, I savored each of the meals I picked up for the week and relished the freedom of not having to cook or wash dishes. Whether you are trying to keep a new year's resolution going strong, looking for something quick and satisfying on the run or simply enjoy real, fresh food I suggest giving SuperFresh a try.

SuperFresh Kitchen founder Jeremy Roth assists customer Becky Harding.
SuperFresh Kitchen founder Jeremy Roth assists customer Becky Harding.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo
Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 1
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy