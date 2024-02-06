If ever a color were to be associated with an emotion (OK, blue, we see you), it's got to be yellow. Upbeat and welcoming, it's a hue that's easy to love. But it can be tricky to use when decorating.

Bold yellows are eye-catching, but color experts advise caution. Unless you're prepared to live with bright yellow's peppy assertiveness, softer, creamier versions might be more prudent choices.

Will Taylor, founder of the color blog Bright.Bazaar and an interior design expert at Marshalls, loves yellow in all its iterations. "To me, it's happiness personified," he says. "As soon as I see it, I feel joy."

Better Homes & Gardens Style Director Jessica Thomas calls yellow "sunshine in a can."

And Dee Schlotter, senior color marketing manager for PPG Paints, says yellow is often seen as the signature hue for "happy."

This photo provided by SMEG USA shows one of their yellow fridges. If you're keen to take a bigger leap into yellow beyond just paint or accessories, consider appliances. SMEG has a suite of stoves, range hoods and fridges in the hue; paired with neutral colors, stone and wood, the look is upbeat and uber cool. Associated Press

"Bright, energizing yellows are known to enhance the mind and help creativity flow," she says. "We saw 'Gen Z yellow' bubble to the surface last year, with colors like Crushed Pineapple reflecting the optimism and boldness of that generation."

Schlotter says yellow was a close runner-up for PPG's 2019 Color of the Year. Night Watch, a moody green-gray, ultimately took the title, but Golden Field -- a dramatic mustard yellow -- was a strong second.

A tip when you're in the paint store:

"We recommend first looking at the bottom color on the paint swatch to find the root of the yellow," Schlotter says. "For example, if the bottom color is green, the yellow at the top of the card will have subtle hints of green infused into it."

Go two or three shades lighter than you think you want if you're painting a room. And "warmer yellows tend to work better on walls," Schlotter says. "Brighter variations are perfect on a front door, as an accent wall in a bedroom, or in a dining room to provide a rich, striking look."