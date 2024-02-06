Summertime treats straight from the freezer

A cool, refreshing dessert is a welcome treat, especially when it is prepared in advance and is ready to serve at the spur of the moment. I like having a frozen dessert on hand as a special treat for my husband, Scott, but also for when we have company stop by.
Frozen desserts can be a wide variety from fruit-filled to chocolate or ice cream. I have included a variety of recipes today for you to make, freeze and have on hand at your home.
In a large bowl, whisk together gelatin, sugar, water, and lemon juice until sugar is dissolved. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until almost set (about one hour).
Press crushed lemon Oreos into the bottom of a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan, set aside.
In a medium bowl, pour evaporated milk. Beat until stiff peaks start to form (about three to five minutes). Add whipped evaporated milk to the gelatin mixture, and fold in until completely combined. Pour mixture over Oreo crust.
Freeze for 2-3 hours, until set. Cut into squares and serve topped with lemon slices and lemon zest.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cut cookie dough into 1/2-inch slices. In bottom of ungreased 13-x 9-inch pan, arrange slices. With floured fingers, press dough evenly in pan to form crust. Sprinkle 1/2 cup of the toffee bits over dough.
Bake 15 to 19 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool completely, about 45 minutes.
In small bowl, beat whipping cream and powdered sugar until soft peaks form. Set aside.
Spoon ice cream over crust; spread evenly. Spoon ice cream topping by teaspoonfuls onto ice cream; carefully spread evenly. Carefully spread whipped cream over topping. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup toffee bits. Freeze 1 1/2 hours or until firm. For squares, cut into five rows by three rows. Store in freezer.
Blend together peanut butter and corn syrup in a large bowl. Add cereals; stir until coated. Press into the bottom of an ungreased 13-x 9- baking pan. Spread ice cream over cereal mixture; sprinkle with peanuts. Swirl chocolate syrup over top, if desired. Cover with aluminum foil; freeze at least four hours before serving. Cut into squares to serve. Serves 15 to 18.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Bake brownies as directed on box in 13x9-inch pan. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, remove ice cream from freezer; place in refrigerator to soften, about one hour.
Spread softened ice cream evenly over cooled brownies.
Sprinkle evenly with chopped granola bars; press lightly into ice cream.
Freeze one and a half hours or until firm. For bars, cut into five rows by three rows. Drizzle each serving with chocolate syrup. Store in freezer.
Loaded with Oreos, salted peanuts, vanilla ice cream and topped with the best fudgy topping you've ever tasted, this family-sized spin on Dairy Queen's Buster Bar will have your mouth watering!
Combine crushed cookies and butter. Press into bottom of a 9-inch-by-13-inch dish. Spoon softened vanilla ice cream over crushed cookie crust. Cover with peanuts and place in freezer to set while making chocolate topping.
Using a whisk, combine powdered sugar, butter, chocolate chips and milk in a large sauce pan over medium heat until chips melt. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Turn down the heat, simmer for 10 minutes, stirring often. Let cool completely.
Pour topping over dessert and work to edges. Freeze until firm. Soften in refrigerator for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.
Notes: Using a warm knife to cut the dessert works well.
This Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Cake is a show-stopping strawberry dessert! Made with crushed shortbread cookies, strawberry shortcake ice cream, and homemade strawberry sauce, it's a no-bake dessert everyone will love!
Strawberry Sauce:
Ice Cream Cake:
Strawberry Sauce: In a medium pan, add the strawberries, sugar and water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring often, and cook until berries are softened.
Puree in the pan with an immersion blender (or mash with a potato mashed for a chunkier texture).
Whisk together cream and corn starch. Stir into strawberry sauce to thicken slightly.
Pour into a medium bowl and set aside to cool to room temperature (this can be done the day before, or use the fridge or freezer to speed up the process).
Ice Cream Cake: Remove ice cream from the freezer to soften for 30-45 minutes before assembly.
In a large bowl, combine crushed cookies and melted butter.
Place a piece of parchment paper in the bottom of a 9- or 10- Springform pan (I used a 9-inch) by opening the sides and clamping the paper in the bottom. This is optional but allows for easy removal.
Place half of the cookie mixture in the bottom of the pan and press into place.
Top with half of the ice cream, and cover with a thin layer of strawberry sauce.
Repeat layers one more time to fill the pan: crumbs (press down gently), ice cream (use the remaining), and drizzle strawberry sauce on top. The pan will be full, that is fine.
Place on a flat shelf in the freezer for 6-8 hours or overnight, until completely frozen.
Remove from freezer 10-15 minutes before serving, garnishing with whipped cream and fresh strawberries if desired.
Place cookies in food processor and pulse till crumbs form. Combine crumbs and butter. Press onto the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan.
In a mixing bowl, gradually add milk and creme de menthe to the marshmallow cream, beating with a hand mixer to break up the marshmallow cream. Fold in whipped cream. Pour over crust. Freeze.
No need to garnish, but if you like, top slices with some whipped cream, a mint sprig and an Oreo when serving to company.
Note: Working with the ice cream and allowing it time to set takes a bit, so make sure you allow yourself enough time. The ice cream will have to go back into the freezer to firm up for several hours after you mix everything in to it. It is best to mix the ice cream filling first and then bake your cookies. Don't skip the maple syrup
Ice Cream Filling: In a medium mixing bowl, mix together the mashed bananas, chopped bacon maple syrup and ice cream. Put some plastic wrap on that ice cream filling and pop it in the freezer for 2-3 hours.
Assembly: Take the ice cream out of the freezer before it hardens completely. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Choose 12-16 of your cookies, make sure they are round and approximately the same size. Working quickly, spoon 2-3 heaping spoonfuls of the ice cream filling onto the bottom of one cookie.
Top with a second cookie, bottom side down so that cookie tops show on each side, and gently press. Run a butter knife around the edges of the ice cream to create that finished ice cream sandwich "look." Place the sandwich on the baking sheet. Put the sandwiches back into the freezer to set, approximately 1 hour.
Melt the chocolate and oil in a double boiler or in the microwave until shiny and smooth. Working quickly again, remove the sandwiches from the freezer and dip one half of the sandwich into the chocolate. Place back onto the parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle with sea salt for that extra wow factor. Sandwiches should be placed back in the freezer for the chocolate to set or until serving. Serves 6-8.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line two 8-inch square pans with foil. In each pan, place half of cookie dough; press evenly in bottoms. Bake 14 to 17 minutes or until golden brown. Cool in pans completely, about 20 minutes. Press edges flat.
Remove cookies from pans by lifting foil. Invert cookies onto work surface; remove foil. Spread each cookie with fudge topping. (If topping is too firm to spread evenly, warm slightly to soften as directed on label.)
Return foil to 1 pan; place 1 cookie in pan, fudge side up. Spread ice cream evenly over fudge topping. Top with remaining cookie, fudge side down. Place pan in freezer for at least 1 hour or until firm.
Remove cookie sandwich from pan by lifting foil; remove foil. Cut into 12 sandwiches. Wrap each in foil. Store in freezer. Let stand at room temperature 5 minutes before unwrapping.
Heat Belgian-style waffle maker. Grease generously with oil. Separate dough into 5 rolls; spoon icing into small resealable food-storage plastic bag, and set aside.
With serrated knife, cut each cinnamon roll in half lengthwise; grease both sides of dough with oil, and place 1 or 2 at a time (depending how many fit without touching) on waffle maker. Close waffle maker.
Bake 1 1/2 to 2 minutes or until cooked and golden brown. Using wooden kitchen utensil, carefully remove to cooling rack. Repeat with remaining cinnamon roll dough, greasing waffle maker and dough each time. Cool waffles completely.
To make sandwiches, with ice cream scoop, add about 1/2 cup ice cream to center of 1 waffle for bottom, and top with another waffle. Cut corner of icing bag, and pipe icing on top of each waffle sandwich; sprinkle with powdered sugar and candy sprinkles. Serve immediately, or place in freezer until ready to serve.
Note: Be sure to grease waffle maker between each batch of waffles to help prevent the rolls from sticking and burning. Decorate edges with colorful sprinkles to make them more kid-friendly. Cleanup is a breeze when you wrap a paper towel around the end of a wooden kitchen utensil, like the wooden handle of a spatula. Push the paper towel through the waffle grates to help clean up any residue from baking. Store in freezer in resealable freezer bag until ready to serve.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 cookie sheets with cooking parchment paper or silicone nonstick baking mats. Line 9x5-inch loaf pan with 2 layers of plastic wrap, leaving lots of overhang.
Drop 1-tablespoon balls of dough from 1 roll (16 oz) refrigerated chocolate chip cookies on cookie sheets. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely, 20 to 25 minutes.
Heat 1/2 cup hot fudge topping as directed on jar until spreadable but not completely melted. (If too hot topping will melt whipped topping.) Meanwhile, spoon 2 containers (8 ounces each) frozen whipped topping, thawed, into medium bowl. Fold hot fudge topping into whipped topping.
Spread one-fourth of whipped topping mixture in bottom of loaf pan. Place 8 cookies evenly on top of mixture. Continue making 2 more layers until pan is full and using a total of 24 cookies and 4 layers of whipped topping mixture.
Wrap overhang plastic wrap over top of loaf pan. Freeze loaf at least 6 hours or until firm.
To serve, uncover pan. Place serving plate upside down over top of pan; turn plate and pan over. Remove pan; remove plastic wrap. If desired, drizzle cookie cake with additional hot fudge topping and crumbled cookies.
Cut while frozen with sharp serrated knife. Cookie cake can be served frozen or let slices stand at room temperature 15 to 20 minutes before serving.
Use your favorite cookie dough; you're not limited to chocolate chip.
Fresh whipped cream can be substituted for the whipped topping. You need about 6 to 7 cups of whipped cream, about 3 cups of cold whipping cream whipped until stiff peaks form.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Separate dough into 5 rolls. Bake as directed on can--except do not top with icing; reserve for later in recipe. Cool completely.
Cut each roll in half horizontally. Place 1/2 cup ice cream on bottom half of each roll; top with top half. Place in freezer about 30 minutes for ice cream to freeze.
Just before serving, place the icing in resealable food-storage plastic bag. Cut off tiny corner, and drizzle over rolls. Serve cold.
Use your favorite ice cream.
If you want to make the sandwiches a few hours in advance, make sure to cover tightly with plastic wrap, or store in an airtight container in the freezer.
Layers of chocolate pudding and marshmallow crÃ¨me make these frozen s'mores the best way to enjoy a s'more on a hot summer day!
Line a 9- x 13-inch pan with foil or parchment paper, allowing paper to overhang pan.
In a medium bowl, whisk together pudding mix and milk until smooth and creamy. Pour into 9- x 13-inch pan and spread into an even layer.
Chill pudding layer while you mix up the marshmallow layer.
In a medium bowl, beat together cream cheese and marshmallow cream until smooth. Fold in whipping topping. Spread marshmallow layer over chocolate layer. Cover with foil. Freeze layers about 6 hours, until firm enough to cut through. Use the foil or parchment paper to remove layers from 9x13 pan and place on a cutting board.
Break 15 graham crackers in half. Slice pudding/marshmallow layers into 15 squares the same size as the graham crackers.
Sandwich layers in between two graham crackers. Eat right away or store sandwiches in the freezer in an airtight bag or container. Graham crackers will soften slightly if stored in the freezer for a while. After they've been frozen, allow them to rest at room temperature about 10 minutes before eating for the best texture.
This decadent Frozen Peanut Butter Pie desserts consists of a graham cracker and pretzel crust, peanut butter filling, then topped with chocolate, pretzels, and peanut butter cups.
Crust:
Filling:
Topping:
For the crust: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In medium mixing bowl combine the cookie or graham cracker crumbs, pretzel crumbs, butter, and brown sugar. Toss with a spoon until moist. Press into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie dish (I recommend a pie dish with a tall rim). Freeze for 10 minutes, then place in the oven and bake for 8 minutes. Remove and allow to cool.
For the filling: Using a stand or handheld mixer, beat the cream cheese and peanut butter until smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes. Add the powdered sugar and vanilla extract, mix until combined. In a separate mixing bowl, beat the heavy cream until soft peaks form. Using a rubber spatula, fold in half of the whipped cream into the peanut butter mixture. Fold the remaining whipped cream in until smooth and creamy. Pour into the cooled crust, then spread into an even layer.
For the topping: Combine the chocolate and cream in a 2 cup glass measuring cup or a medium size microwave-safe bowl, heat at half power for one minute, stir then repeat. Remove and whisk for 1 minute until smooth. Spread over the filling, then top with chunks of peanut butter cups and pretzels. Chill for 2 hours, remove 10 minutes before serving and cut with a sharp knife (rinse under warm water if needed to get a nice clean cut). Serve cold.
Toppings:
Cut the bananas in half and insert a popsicle stick into each one.
Coat each in 1 tablespoon nut butter (can be thinned with coconut oil if needed).
Freeze for 1-2 hours or overnight.
Once frozen you can make your chocolate shell. Using a double boiler (pan of boiling water with another metal or glass dish on top of the boiling water) melt the chocolate and coconut oil.
Dip frozen bananas coated in nut butter in the chocolate using a spoon to evenly coat.
Sprinkle with additional toppings. Repeat with remaining bananas and freeze again.
Once frozen remove and enjoy.
Sugar cone crust makes a pie that tastes like birthday cake when you add a colorful, creamy no-bake confetti filling.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine crushed sugar cones and 2 tablespoons sugar with melted butter. Using the bottom of a glass, press cone mixture onto bottom and up the sides of a greased 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. Bake until set, 12-15 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.
Meanwhile, sprinkle gelatin over cold water; let stand 5 minutes. Beat cream cheese and remaining sugar until smooth. Slowly beat in cream, butter flavoring and extract. In a microwave, heat gelatin on high until melted, about 10 seconds; beat into cream cheese mixture. Fold in sprinkles; transfer filling to crust. Refrigerate, covered, until set, about 3 hours.
Top with additional sprinkles.
And until next time, happy cooking.
