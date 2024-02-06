Summertime treats straight from the freezer

A cool, refreshing dessert is a welcome treat, especially when it is prepared in advance and is ready to serve at the spur of the moment. I like having a frozen dessert on hand as a special treat for my husband, Scott, but also for when we have company stop by.

Frozen desserts can be a wide variety from fruit-filled to chocolate or ice cream. I have included a variety of recipes today for you to make, freeze and have on hand at your home.

Frozen Lemon Fluff Dessert

1 (3 ounce) box lemon gelatin

1 cup sugar

1 3/4 cups boiling water

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 1/2 cups lemon Oreos, crushed

1 (12 ounce) can evaporated milk, chilled

1 lemon, sliced for garnish

Zest of 1 lemon, for garnish

In a large bowl, whisk together gelatin, sugar, water, and lemon juice until sugar is dissolved. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until almost set (about one hour).

Press crushed lemon Oreos into the bottom of a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan, set aside.

In a medium bowl, pour evaporated milk. Beat until stiff peaks start to form (about three to five minutes). Add whipped evaporated milk to the gelatin mixture, and fold in until completely combined. Pour mixture over Oreo crust.

Freeze for 2-3 hours, until set. Cut into squares and serve topped with lemon slices and lemon zest.

Chocolate-Toffee Ice Cream Squares

1 roll (16.5 ounce) refrigerated sugar cookies

3/4 cup chocolate-coated toffee bits

1 1/2 cups whipping cream

3 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 quart (4 cups) chocolate ice cream, slightly softened

1 jar (11.75 oz) hot fudge topping (1 1/4 cups), room temperature

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cut cookie dough into 1/2-inch slices. In bottom of ungreased 13-x 9-inch pan, arrange slices. With floured fingers, press dough evenly in pan to form crust. Sprinkle 1/2 cup of the toffee bits over dough.

Bake 15 to 19 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool completely, about 45 minutes.

In small bowl, beat whipping cream and powdered sugar until soft peaks form. Set aside.

Spoon ice cream over crust; spread evenly. Spoon ice cream topping by teaspoonfuls onto ice cream; carefully spread evenly. Carefully spread whipped cream over topping. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup toffee bits. Freeze 1 1/2 hours or until firm. For squares, cut into five rows by three rows. Store in freezer.

Frozen Ice Cream Dessert

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1/2 cup light corn syrup

2 cups crispy rice cereal

2 cups chocolate-flavored crispy rice cereal

1/2 gallon vanilla ice cream, softened

1/2 to 1 cup Spanish peanuts, coarsely chopped

Optional: chocolate syrup

Blend together peanut butter and corn syrup in a large bowl. Add cereals; stir until coated. Press into the bottom of an ungreased 13-x 9- baking pan. Spread ice cream over cereal mixture; sprinkle with peanuts. Swirl chocolate syrup over top, if desired. Cover with aluminum foil; freeze at least four hours before serving. Cut into squares to serve. Serves 15 to 18.

Brownie Ice Cream Crunch Bars

1 box (18.3 oz) fudge brownie mix

Water, vegetable oil and eggs called for on brownie mix box

1.5 quarts chocolate chip ice cream, softened

6 Nature ValleyÂ™ oats 'n dark chocolate crunchy granola bars (3 pouches from 8.94-oz box), coarsely chopped

1/2 cup chocolate-flavor syrup

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Bake brownies as directed on box in 13x9-inch pan. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, remove ice cream from freezer; place in refrigerator to soften, about one hour.

Spread softened ice cream evenly over cooled brownies.

Sprinkle evenly with chopped granola bars; press lightly into ice cream.

Freeze one and a half hours or until firm. For bars, cut into five rows by three rows. Drizzle each serving with chocolate syrup. Store in freezer.

Buster Bar Ice Cream Dessert

Loaded with Oreos, salted peanuts, vanilla ice cream and topped with the best fudgy topping you've ever tasted, this family-sized spin on Dairy Queen's Buster Bar will have your mouth watering!

1 (14.3 ounce) package of Oreo cookies, crushed

1/2 cup butter, melted

1/2 gallon vanilla ice cream, softened

1 pound Spanish peanuts

2 cups powdered confectioner's sugar

12 ounces semi sweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup butter

12 ounces evaporated milk

Combine crushed cookies and butter. Press into bottom of a 9-inch-by-13-inch dish. Spoon softened vanilla ice cream over crushed cookie crust. Cover with peanuts and place in freezer to set while making chocolate topping.

Using a whisk, combine powdered sugar, butter, chocolate chips and milk in a large sauce pan over medium heat until chips melt. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Turn down the heat, simmer for 10 minutes, stirring often. Let cool completely.

Pour topping over dessert and work to edges. Freeze until firm. Soften in refrigerator for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

Notes: Using a warm knife to cut the dessert works well.

Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Cake

This Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Cake is a show-stopping strawberry dessert! Made with crushed shortbread cookies, strawberry shortcake ice cream, and homemade strawberry sauce, it's a no-bake dessert everyone will love!

Strawberry Sauce:

4 cups frozen strawberries

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons corn starch

Ice Cream Cake:

2 quarts Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream

3 cups crushed vanilla cookies

1/2 cup melted butter

Strawberry Sauce: In a medium pan, add the strawberries, sugar and water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring often, and cook until berries are softened.

Puree in the pan with an immersion blender (or mash with a potato mashed for a chunkier texture).

Whisk together cream and corn starch. Stir into strawberry sauce to thicken slightly.

Pour into a medium bowl and set aside to cool to room temperature (this can be done the day before, or use the fridge or freezer to speed up the process).

Ice Cream Cake: Remove ice cream from the freezer to soften for 30-45 minutes before assembly.

In a large bowl, combine crushed cookies and melted butter.

Place a piece of parchment paper in the bottom of a 9- or 10- Springform pan (I used a 9-inch) by opening the sides and clamping the paper in the bottom. This is optional but allows for easy removal.

Place half of the cookie mixture in the bottom of the pan and press into place.

Top with half of the ice cream, and cover with a thin layer of strawberry sauce.

Repeat layers one more time to fill the pan: crumbs (press down gently), ice cream (use the remaining), and drizzle strawberry sauce on top. The pan will be full, that is fine.

Place on a flat shelf in the freezer for 6-8 hours or overnight, until completely frozen.

Remove from freezer 10-15 minutes before serving, garnishing with whipped cream and fresh strawberries if desired.

Frozen Grasshopper Pie with an Oreo Crust

24 Oreos, crushed (or Nabisco Famous Wafers plus 2 tablespoons sugar)

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/4 cup milk

1/4 cup creme de menthe

1 (7-ounce) jar marshmallow creme

2 cups heavy cream, whipped

Place cookies in food processor and pulse till crumbs form. Combine crumbs and butter. Press onto the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan.

In a mixing bowl, gradually add milk and creme de menthe to the marshmallow cream, beating with a hand mixer to break up the marshmallow cream. Fold in whipped cream. Pour over crust. Freeze.

No need to garnish, but if you like, top slices with some whipped cream, a mint sprig and an Oreo when serving to company.

Elvis Presley Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches

12-16 soft peanut butter cookies, homemade or purchased

2 medium ripe bananas, chunky or coarsely mashed

5 strips bacon, cooked and finely chopped

3 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1 pint (2 cups) good quality vanilla ice cream, softened

8 ounces semi-sweet melting chocolate

1 tablespoon coconut oil

Sea salt (optional)

Note: Working with the ice cream and allowing it time to set takes a bit, so make sure you allow yourself enough time. The ice cream will have to go back into the freezer to firm up for several hours after you mix everything in to it. It is best to mix the ice cream filling first and then bake your cookies. Don't skip the maple syrup

Ice Cream Filling: In a medium mixing bowl, mix together the mashed bananas, chopped bacon maple syrup and ice cream. Put some plastic wrap on that ice cream filling and pop it in the freezer for 2-3 hours.

Assembly: Take the ice cream out of the freezer before it hardens completely. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Choose 12-16 of your cookies, make sure they are round and approximately the same size. Working quickly, spoon 2-3 heaping spoonfuls of the ice cream filling onto the bottom of one cookie.

Top with a second cookie, bottom side down so that cookie tops show on each side, and gently press. Run a butter knife around the edges of the ice cream to create that finished ice cream sandwich "look." Place the sandwich on the baking sheet. Put the sandwiches back into the freezer to set, approximately 1 hour.

Melt the chocolate and oil in a double boiler or in the microwave until shiny and smooth. Working quickly again, remove the sandwiches from the freezer and dip one half of the sandwich into the chocolate. Place back onto the parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle with sea salt for that extra wow factor. Sandwiches should be placed back in the freezer for the chocolate to set or until serving. Serves 6-8.

Fudgy Ice Cream Layered Sandwiches

1 roll (16.5 oz) PillsburyÂ™ refrigerated chocolate chip cookies

1/2 cup hot fudge topping

1 pint (2 cups) vanilla ice cream, softened

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line two 8-inch square pans with foil. In each pan, place half of cookie dough; press evenly in bottoms. Bake 14 to 17 minutes or until golden brown. Cool in pans completely, about 20 minutes. Press edges flat.

Remove cookies from pans by lifting foil. Invert cookies onto work surface; remove foil. Spread each cookie with fudge topping. (If topping is too firm to spread evenly, warm slightly to soften as directed on label.)