Summer-time cookie recipes to try

Cookies, cookies and more cookies! Cookies during the summer months can look a little different from those served during the winter months. Summertime cookies can include all kinds of berries; citrus fruits such as orange, lemon or lime; or even bananas, to mention just a few. But any cookie column would not be complete without a couple of chocolate options mixed in.
You'll find all of this and more right here in this summertime cookies recipe share. Enjoy!
Perfectly zingy and sweet these Lemon Sugar Cookies are to die for! Topped with a lemony icing, you won't be able to hold yourself back.
For the glaze
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone baking mat and set aside.
Cream butter and 1/2 cup sugar together in stand mixer until light and fluffy. Stir in egg, vanilla, lemon extra and lemon zest. Scrape sides and mix again. Stir in dry ingredients until just combined.
Scoop onto prepared sheets and flatten slightly with the bottom of a cup dipped in the remaining 2 tablespoons sugar. Bake eight to nine minutes, cool two minutes and transfer to cooling rack.
Stir powdered sugar and lemon juice together until smooth. Drizzle over top of each cookie. After a few minutes, the glaze should dry and you can eat them ALL.
Source: www.laurenslatest.com/chewy-glazed-lemon-sugar-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR3NjDoQzBay277NP7zyb_QGkv5uWhxYhlAaNF0jsKxWR_BAq54P9uhmHKI
These homemade Blueberry Cookies are bursting with flavor from yummy blueberries and sweet white chocolate chips. Homemade deliciousness in under 20 minutes!
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, cornstarch, baking soda, and salt. Set the dry ingredients aside.
In the base of a stand mixer, cream together the softened butter and brown sugar for about two minutes on medium speed using the paddle attachment. If you don't have a stand mixer, you can use a large bowl and a hand mixer.
Add the vanilla extract and egg to the mixer and mix until combined, about 1 minute on medium-low speed. Add the dry ingredients to the mixer on low speed, slowly. Be sure to scrape down the bowl as needed, but avoid overmixing.
Using a silicone spatula, fold in the white chocolate chips until they are evenly incorporated into the dough. Gently fold in the blueberries.
Use a medium cookie scoop (about 2 tablespoons) to scoop the dough and place the cookies on the prepared baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake the cookies for nine minutes or until golden on the edges. Avoid overbaking. You want to take them out when they are just slightly underbaked to keep them soft. Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for five minutes before transferring them to a cooling rack. Enjoy!
Notes: You can trade blueberries out for other berries. Do not thaw blueberries first. Just take them out when you start gathering all your other ingredients. Don't overmix or overbake your cookies. You can use different baking chips like chocolate chips or dark chocolate chips, or make a mixture of them. You can also add in macadamia nuts, or other nuts.
These are best eaten the same day that you make them, but leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator in an airtight container for a few days.
Source: thecountrycook.net/blueberry-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR0B3t37osIMesR42hv64YGBV_y0290-OHDoRzjaRqCfr0tJgF9BALdsEEA#recipe
Frosting:
Cookies: Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine cookie ingredients in large bowl and mix until completely incorporated. Dough will be thick.
Using a medium sized cookie scoop or heaping tablespoon, scoop cookies onto a parchment lined cookie sheet.
Bake for seven to eight minutes, remove from oven and let cool on cookie sheet for four to five minutes before moving them to a cooling rack. Repeat until all of the dough is baked.
Frosting: Combine the first three frosting ingredients in a small saucepan over medium heat and whisk until the mixture has melted. Remove from heat, add powdered sugar and whisk until smooth.
Pour frosting over cookies. Use a knife or spoon to move excess frosting and be sure that each cookie is completely covered.
Source: This recipe was given to me by a friend, and the original source is unknown to me. (December 2022)
These strawberry cookies are soft, fluffy, light and delicious! They have a natural pink color and irresistible strawberry flavor. This recipe is quick, easy and takes only 20 minutes total. They are so fun and great for a summer sweet-treat, Easter, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, gender reveal parties, birthdays and more!
Makes 10 cookies
First, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking pan with parchment paper.
Microwave frozen strawberries for 60 to 90 seconds, until thawed and juicy. There should be a little bit of strawberry juice in the microwave bowl. Do not drain.
In the bowl of a stand mixer, add cold butter cubes and sugar. Beat on high until combined, about 2 minutes. Then, add in thawed strawberries and their juices. Beat to combine. Add flour, baking powder and sea salt. Stir to combine.
Use cookie scoop to scoop balls of dough onto lined pan.
Bake for 9 to 10 minutes or until edges are set. Remove from oven.
Once cookies have cooled, make a glaze. Combine powdered sugar and milk in a small bowl. Stir until creamy. Lastly, drizzle on top of fully cooled cookies and serve!
Notes: Use frozen strawberries. Fresh strawberries do not have enough juice. Microwave strawberries until jammy and thawed. Do not lightly thaw. There should be some strawberry juice in the microwave bowl.
Both regular all-purpose flour and gluten free 1 to 1 flour work well. Do not use another flour.
These cookies do not spread much. They remain thick.
If desired, gently press down on balls of cookie dough before baking for thinner cookies.
Store in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. If making without icing, store in an airtight container for up to 4 days at room temperature.
Feel free to add in some chocolate chips or white chocolate chips to the dough.
Source: www.organicallyaddison.com/strawberry-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR1cyPlDiPXMZyKL_x3BjwCMh6H96OKzn12gJVqXIUYtELKceDRqD476uCg
Soft-centered cookies filled with crunchy slivered almonds, sweet maraschino cherries, and chewy, flavorful dates. Perfect for your cookie jar any time of the year!
In a medium size mixing bowl, toss together flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
In a large bowl with a handheld mixer or the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter and sugar on medium-high until light and fluffy. Add egg and beat again. Add vanilla extract and almond extract and beat again until completely combined. Slowly add flour mixture and mix on low until dough comes together. Add the nuts and chopped dates and stir until completely combined. Add the chopped cherries and stir until evenly dispersed. Cover and allow cookie dough to chill in the refrigerator for at least 1 and 1/2 hours and up to 2 days.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Set aside.
Using a cookie scoop (#50 cookie scoop for all of my standard size cookies), scoop dough and roll in your hands. Dough should not be very sticky. If it is, chill for an additional 15 minutes until it is chilled enough.
Bake cookies for 13 minutes or until lightly browned on the edges. Allow to cool on baking sheet for 3 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
Cookies will stay fresh stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week. Baked cookies freeze well, up to 3 months. Unbaked cookie dough freezes well, up to 3 months. Place on baking sheet frozen and add 1-2 minutes to the baking time.
Source: www.freshaprilflours.com/cherry-almond-date-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR1cVGIOOalTAYEfY2A6znThhjtZQGwij66woMowlK6TFk891M0SPoyeem0#recipe
In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar. Add the vanilla extract and egg and mix until smooth. Add the dry pudding mix, salt, baking soda, and flour and mix well. Stir in the white chocolate chips. Refrigerate the dough for 20-30 minutes to prevent flattening.
Using a cookie scoop or tablespoon, scoop the refrigerated dough onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.
Bake at 350 degrees for 9-11 minutes or until edges are golden brown.
Remove cookies from the oven and set aside to cool for 10 minutes, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.
Notes: Recipe Variations: Omit the white chocolate chips, substitute milk, semisweet, or dark chocolate chips for the white chocolate chips, add chopped walnuts or pecans, make a simple powdered sugar glaze to drizzle over the top, adjust the sweetness by adding more or less sugar, substitute almond extract for vanilla extract, use any flavor of pudding mix and follow the recipe as is.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/banana-pudding-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR2R8G1L368XqzD7o5kddPz-WnnD0I5r7WanZM8xkk-t9iEbYZWJueA98B8
Lemon sugar:
Note: If you're having an issue rolling the dough, chill it for a little bit and it will be easier to work with.
Cream together shortening, eggs, and sugar until creamy.
In a separate bowl, mix together flour, lemon zest, and all other dry ingredients. (Set aside the lemon for later use.)
Add dry ingredients to creamed mixture.
For lemon sugar, in a small bowl mix granulated sugar and lemon juice. Mix thoroughly.
Form dough into balls using a generous teaspoonful. Roll into lemon sugar to coat.
These cookies do spread while baking. Place balls on an ungreased cookie sheet allowing space in between the cookies.
Bake at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes, watching carefully (ovens differ).
Source: www.justapinch.com/recipe/lemony-doodles-by-mary-nell-forester-ozarklady-feature?fbclid=IwAR1km-KtMJU5sGOlV2olow0IJnhDmzB4tftuTuPtTHCe9CZiI90IAPqQ60Q
These easy cake mix Orange Creamsicle Cookies, with their balanced blend of orange and vanilla, offer a unique and delicious cookie perfect for any occasion.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line two half-size baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone mats.
In a large bowl, mix together white cake mix, orange Jell-O, vegetable oil, and eggs. If cookie dough becomes too thick, keep folding it with a spatula. Add the chocolate chips, and mix again.
Using a medium (2 tablespoon) cookie scoop. Scoop, dropping the cookies onto the baking sheet, 2- inches apart. Bake the cookies in the preheated oven for 9 minutes.
Allow the cookies to cool for 5-10 minutes on the baking sheet and finish cooling on a cooling rack.
Notes: Be sure to allow 2- inches of space around each cookie when baking. These cookies will spread quite a bit.
Make Crinkle Cookies: Roll the cookie dough balls in powdered sugar before baking if desired.
Finish the cookies off with a lemon drizzle! I like to do fresh lemon juice and zest mixed with powdered sugar.
Source: www.funcookierecipes.com/orange-creamsicle-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR3j3YOOy4f-v8SMmLgd7GDEnjfQxOdcM5OSO7TflfjQhiyPQFpHrexDG1A#wprm-recipe-container-37114
Enjoy two soft-baked cookies in one with every bite of these thick peanut butter chocolate swirl cookies. Be sure to chill both cookie doughs, so the doughs are easier to shape, and the cookies don't overspread.
Chocolate cookie dough:
Peanut butter cookie dough:
Make the chocolate cookie dough: Cream the butter and sugars together with a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 2-3 minutes. Add the egg and vanilla extract, and then beat on high speed until combined. Scrape down the sides and up the bottom of the bowl as needed. In a separate bowl, whisk the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt together. With the mixer running on low speed, slowly pour into the wet ingredients. Beat on low until combined. Switch to high speed and beat in the milk, then the chocolate chips. The cookie dough will be sticky and tacky.
Make the peanut butter dough: Cream the butter and sugars together with a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 2-3 minutes. Add the egg and beat on high speed until combined. Scrape down the sides and up the bottom of the bowl as needed. Add the peanut butter and vanilla extract and beat until combined. With the mixer running on low speed, slowly add the flour, baking soda, and salt. Once combined, beat in the chocolate chips.
Cover both cookie doughs tightly and chill in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours or up to 3 days. It's imperative that both doughs are chilled, otherwise the doughs will be difficult to work with, and the cookies will overspread.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. (Always recommended for cookies.) Set aside.
Measure about 2 tablespoons or a little less, because the recipe makes slightly more peanut butter dough, of chocolate cookie dough. Roll into a ball. Measure about 2 tablespoons of peanut butter cookie dough. Roll into a ball. Press the 2 balls together between your hands and roll them into 1 large ball. Repeat for each cookie. The chocolate cookie dough is particularly sticky, so wipe your hands clean after every few balls of dough you shape.
Bake the cookies for 12-14 minutes or until the edges appear set and the centers still look soft. Tip: If they aren't really spreading by minute 9, remove them from the oven and lightly bang the baking sheet on the counter 2-3x. This helps initiate that spread. Return to the oven to continue baking.
Cool cookies for 5 minutes on the baking sheet. During this time, I like to press a few more chocolate chips into the tops of the warm cookies. (This is optional and only for looks.) Transfer to wire rack to cool completely. The cookies will slightly deflate as they cool.
Cover leftover cookies tightly and store at room temperature for up to 1 week.
Notes: Make Ahead and Freezing: You can make the cookie doughs and chill in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Baked cookies freeze well for up to 3 months. Unbaked cookie dough balls freeze well for up to 3 months. Bake frozen cookie dough balls for an extra minute, no need to thaw.
Source: www.sallysbakingaddiction.com/soft-baked-peanut-butter-chocolate-swirl-cookies/
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In one bowl whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and lemonade powder. Set aside.
In a large bowl cream together butter and sugar until it is well mixed and smooth. Blend in egg, vanilla, and lemon extract.
While mixing, slowly add in dry ingredients. Mix well. Dough should break into pieces, but still be sticky enough to be pressed together. If it isn't sticky enough, add water a tablespoon at a time until ready.
Roll dough into balls and place onto an ungreased cookie sheet.
Bake for about 8 minutes. Watch carefully. The tops should just start to brown, they'll be crunchy if you let the tops fully brown. Let cool for 2 minutes before removing from the cookie sheet.
Optional: sprinkle with some confectioners' sugar. Serve with a cool glass of lemonade.
Source: www.ourwabisabilife.com/pink-lemonade-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR0JCsLb78IGnJguXZLLsaAvNwNrwpDh_zu0AlavINYQlf3wBfGjpSFhBpo
Cherry and chocolate is a match made in heaven! And cherry blossom cookies exploit that dessert chemistry with a tart, chocolatey richness.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
In the bowl of a stand mixer or with an electric hand mixer, cream together the butter and granulated sugar until fluffy in texture and light in color.
Scrape the sides of the bowl and add in the egg yolk, cherry syrup and almond extract. Mix until well combined. Add in the flour, baking soda and salt. Mix until a soft dough forms. Lastly, stir in the chopped maraschino cherries until evenly distributed.
Scoop the dough out into equal sized portions. I use about 1 tablespoon of dough for each portion. Roll into a ball and then roll into granulated sugar before arranging onto the cookie sheet.
Bake at 350 degrees for 7-9 minutes or until the cookies spread slightly and are no longer wet and glossy in the centers on the top of the cookie.
Immediately after the cookies come out of the oven, gently press a chocolate Hershey's kiss or Brach's Star on top.
Allow the cookies to cool and the chocolate to set back up before storing.
Source: www.cookiesfordays.com/cherry-blossom-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR1FenJG35Uzu0x7h9QMkqT_52HX0LKBinc_3ZdzergU4OFG1r-977UV_J0#wprm-recipe-container-83147
Enjoy your favorite Raspberry Cheesecake Cookies at home with this Subway copycat version!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment (or in a bowl using an electric hand mixer), add butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar. Mix for about 2 to 3 minutes or until smooth and fluffy. Add in vanilla extract and eggs and mix well.
In a separate bowl, mix together flour, pudding mix, baking powder, baking soda, and kosher salt.
With the mixer on low, mix the flour mixture into the butter until just combined. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the white chocolate chips and freeze dried raspberries (making sure to scrape down the sides of the bowl.)
Scoop 12 balls of cookie dough onto each baking sheet and lightly flatten the top with your hand, (each of my cookie dough balls were about 2 1/2- inches in diameter), leaving about a 1/2- inch in between each cookie, so they can spread without touching. I find this easiest to do with a spring loaded cookie scoop.
Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the center is slightly underdone and the edges start to lightly brown. Let sit on the baking sheet for 2 to 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.
Notes: Crush a few extra freeze dried raspberries over top to make the cookies a little prettier. It also adds a great tangy flavor to the sweet cookies.
Freeze dried raspberries can usually be found where the other dried fruits and nuts are in your grocery store. You can find them at Target, Trader Joes and Walmart.
Keep in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days. Freeze for up to 3 months.
Source: thecountrycook.net/subways-raspberry-cheesecake-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR2gu-y6mIzGmqQWs7zu3FfhN-n1MUFTX6yZHK12TbnITw43ig095nMBrUM#recipe
White Chocolate Orange Cookies are going to be your new favorite cookies! Chewy cookies filled with orange zest and white chocolate chips.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream butter and sugars together until light and fluffy. Add egg, orange zest, and vanilla; beat until fully combined.
In a separate mixing bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, and salt until no lumps remain. Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture and beat until just combined. Use a rubber spatula to fold in white chocolate chips.
Drop by rounded tablespoons onto the prepared baking sheets. Bake 11 - 13 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool completely on a wire rack. Repeat with remaining dough.
Source: www.fakeginger.com/white-chocolate-orange-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR1dxwZWKJesLwt6Q7vm787MoBRrKxbozXV0ukTTMfyyaaYwqfICvstyyCI
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl combine mashed bananas, butter and sugars. Beat on low with an electric hand mixer or stand mixer until smooth and creamy. Add egg, vanilla. Mix on low until combined. Set aside.
In a separate large bowl, stir together flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and oats.
Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients gradually. Beat on low until combined. Fold in chocolate chips.
Scoop 2 tablespoonfuls of dough and roll into balls. Arrange the cookie balls on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper at least 2-inches apart. Don't press down!
Bake for 11-13 minutes or until golden brown.
Let cool in the baking sheet for 5-10 minutes and then transfer to a wire rack.
Source: www.fakeginger.com/banana-oatmeal-chocolate-chip-cookies/
These coconut lime cookies have a refreshing summery flavor that hits the spot when the weather warms up. Don't skip the glaze because it adds flavor; it also sets after a couple hours so the cookies are convenient to stack, store, and/or transport. Set aside enough time to chill the cookie dough in step 4.
Lime glaze:
Optional but recommended: Pulse the coconut shreds in a food processor or chop them up with a sharp knife so they are finer. Smaller pieces make a more desirable texture in the baked cookies. Set aside for step 3.
Whisk the flour, cornstarch, baking soda, and salt together in a medium bowl. Set aside.
In a large bowl using a hand mixer or a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter and 1 cup granulated sugar together on medium-high speed until creamed, about 1 minute. Add the egg, lime juice, lime zest, and coconut extract and beat on high speed until combined, about 1 minute. Mixture will appear curdled and that's ok. Scrape down the sides and up the bottom of the bowl. Turn the mixer down to medium speed and beat in the coconut. Add the dry ingredients and beat on low speed until combined. Dough is thick, creamy, and sticky.
Cover and chill the cookie dough in the refrigerator for at least 1 1/2 hours (and up to 4 days). If chilling for longer than a few hours, allow to sit at room temperature for 15 minutes before rolling and baking because the dough will be quite firm.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside.
Pour remaining sugar into a large bowl. Roll cookie dough into balls, about 1 tablespoon of dough per cookie. Roll each in granulated sugar. Arrange 3-inches apart on the baking sheets.
Bake for 12-13 minutes or until very lightly browned on the sides.
Remove from the oven and allow cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
Make the glaze: Whisk the glaze ingredients together. If desired, add more confectioners' sugar to thicken or more juice to thin out. The thicker the glaze, the whiter (and less translucent) it will be. Drizzle on cooled cookies and feel free to garnish each with more shredded coconut and/or lime zest. Icing will set after about 1 hour, so these are convenient to store and transport.
Cookies without glaze stay fresh covered at room temperature for up to 1 week. Cookies with glaze stay fresh covered at room temperature for up to 3 days or in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Notes: Make Ahead and Freezing Instructions: You can make the cookie dough and chill it in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Cookie dough balls without coating in sugar freeze well for up to 3 months. Thaw for 30 minutes, coat each in sugar, then bake. Read my tips and tricks on how to freeze cookie dough. Baked cookies, with or without glaze, freeze well for up to 3 months.
Sweetened Shredded Coconut: I strongly recommend using sweetened shredded coconut because it's moister than unsweetened and that makes a big difference in the cookie's flavor, moisture, and texture. Knowing the texture and flavor will change, you can use unsweetened coconut flakes if that's all you have. Give them a rough chop or pulse in the food processor as instructed in step 1.
Cornstarch: If you don't have cornstarch, you can leave it out. It helps maintain a thicker, softer cookie but test batches without it were still intact and delicious.
Limes: You can use regular limes or key limes. Since they're so tiny, you need at least 7-8 key limes for this amount of juice (in the dough and glaze) and zest. If using regular limes, you need about 3. Feel free to use lemon juice/zest instead of lime.
Source: www.sallysbakingaddiction.com/coconut-lime-cookies/
