Summer-time cookie recipes to try

Make Crinkle Cookies: Roll the cookie dough balls in powdered sugar before baking if desired.

Finish the cookies off with a lemon drizzle! I like to do fresh lemon juice and zest mixed with powdered sugar.

Soft-Baked Peanut Butter Chocolate Swirl Cookies

Enjoy two soft-baked cookies in one with every bite of these thick peanut butter chocolate swirl cookies. Be sure to chill both cookie doughs, so the doughs are easier to shape, and the cookies don't overspread.

Chocolate cookie dough:

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup packed light or dark brown sugar

1 large egg, at room temperature

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour (spooned and leveled)

2/3 cup natural unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon milk (any kind, dairy or nondairy)

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips, plus a few more for (optional) topping

Peanut butter cookie dough:

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1/2 cup packed light or dark brown sugar

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg, at room temperature

3/4 cup creamy peanut butter

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 and 1/4 cups all-purpose flour (spooned and leveled)

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Make the chocolate cookie dough: Cream the butter and sugars together with a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 2-3 minutes. Add the egg and vanilla extract, and then beat on high speed until combined. Scrape down the sides and up the bottom of the bowl as needed. In a separate bowl, whisk the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt together. With the mixer running on low speed, slowly pour into the wet ingredients. Beat on low until combined. Switch to high speed and beat in the milk, then the chocolate chips. The cookie dough will be sticky and tacky.

Make the peanut butter dough: Cream the butter and sugars together with a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 2-3 minutes. Add the egg and beat on high speed until combined. Scrape down the sides and up the bottom of the bowl as needed. Add the peanut butter and vanilla extract and beat until combined. With the mixer running on low speed, slowly add the flour, baking soda, and salt. Once combined, beat in the chocolate chips.

Cover both cookie doughs tightly and chill in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours or up to 3 days. It's imperative that both doughs are chilled, otherwise the doughs will be difficult to work with, and the cookies will overspread.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. (Always recommended for cookies.) Set aside.

Measure about 2 tablespoons or a little less, because the recipe makes slightly more peanut butter dough, of chocolate cookie dough. Roll into a ball. Measure about 2 tablespoons of peanut butter cookie dough. Roll into a ball. Press the 2 balls together between your hands and roll them into 1 large ball. Repeat for each cookie. The chocolate cookie dough is particularly sticky, so wipe your hands clean after every few balls of dough you shape.

Bake the cookies for 12-14 minutes or until the edges appear set and the centers still look soft. Tip: If they aren't really spreading by minute 9, remove them from the oven and lightly bang the baking sheet on the counter 2-3x. This helps initiate that spread. Return to the oven to continue baking.

Cool cookies for 5 minutes on the baking sheet. During this time, I like to press a few more chocolate chips into the tops of the warm cookies. (This is optional and only for looks.) Transfer to wire rack to cool completely. The cookies will slightly deflate as they cool.

Cover leftover cookies tightly and store at room temperature for up to 1 week.

Notes: Make Ahead and Freezing: You can make the cookie doughs and chill in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Baked cookies freeze well for up to 3 months. Unbaked cookie dough balls freeze well for up to 3 months. Bake frozen cookie dough balls for an extra minute, no need to thaw.

Pink Lemonade Cookies

2 3 /4 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/3 - 1/2 cup pink lemonade powder

1 cup butter, softened

1 1 /2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon pure lemon extract

1 egg

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In one bowl whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and lemonade powder. Set aside.

In a large bowl cream together butter and sugar until it is well mixed and smooth. Blend in egg, vanilla, and lemon extract.

While mixing, slowly add in dry ingredients. Mix well. Dough should break into pieces, but still be sticky enough to be pressed together. If it isn't sticky enough, add water a tablespoon at a time until ready.

Roll dough into balls and place onto an ungreased cookie sheet.

Bake for about 8 minutes. Watch carefully. The tops should just start to brown, they'll be crunchy if you let the tops fully brown. Let cool for 2 minutes before removing from the cookie sheet.

Optional: sprinkle with some confectioners' sugar. Serve with a cool glass of lemonade.

Cherry Blossom Cookies

Cherry and chocolate is a match made in heaven! And cherry blossom cookies exploit that dessert chemistry with a tart, chocolatey richness.

1/2 cup salted butter

3/4 cup granulated sugar plus extra for rolling the cookie in

1 egg yolk

3 teaspoons maraschino cherry syrup

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 - 1/2 cup chopped maraschino cherries

24 Hershey's kisses

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

In the bowl of a stand mixer or with an electric hand mixer, cream together the butter and granulated sugar until fluffy in texture and light in color.

Scrape the sides of the bowl and add in the egg yolk, cherry syrup and almond extract. Mix until well combined. Add in the flour, baking soda and salt. Mix until a soft dough forms. Lastly, stir in the chopped maraschino cherries until evenly distributed.

Scoop the dough out into equal sized portions. I use about 1 tablespoon of dough for each portion. Roll into a ball and then roll into granulated sugar before arranging onto the cookie sheet.

Bake at 350 degrees for 7-9 minutes or until the cookies spread slightly and are no longer wet and glossy in the centers on the top of the cookie.

Immediately after the cookies come out of the oven, gently press a chocolate Hershey's kiss or Brach's Star on top.

Allow the cookies to cool and the chocolate to set back up before storing.

Raspberry Cheesecake Cookies

Enjoy your favorite Raspberry Cheesecake Cookies at home with this Subway copycat version!

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

3/4 cup light brown sugar (packed)

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 large eggs

2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

1 (3.4-ounce) package cheesecake flavored pudding mix (dry mix only)

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup white chocolate chips

3/4 cup freeze dried raspberries, lightly crushed

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment (or in a bowl using an electric hand mixer), add butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar. Mix for about 2 to 3 minutes or until smooth and fluffy. Add in vanilla extract and eggs and mix well.

In a separate bowl, mix together flour, pudding mix, baking powder, baking soda, and kosher salt.

With the mixer on low, mix the flour mixture into the butter until just combined. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the white chocolate chips and freeze dried raspberries (making sure to scrape down the sides of the bowl.)

Scoop 12 balls of cookie dough onto each baking sheet and lightly flatten the top with your hand, (each of my cookie dough balls were about 2 1/2- inches in diameter), leaving about a 1/2- inch in between each cookie, so they can spread without touching. I find this easiest to do with a spring loaded cookie scoop.

Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the center is slightly underdone and the edges start to lightly brown. Let sit on the baking sheet for 2 to 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.

Notes: Crush a few extra freeze dried raspberries over top to make the cookies a little prettier. It also adds a great tangy flavor to the sweet cookies.

Freeze dried raspberries can usually be found where the other dried fruits and nuts are in your grocery store. You can find them at Target, Trader Joes and Walmart.

Keep in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days. Freeze for up to 3 months.

White Chocolate Orange Cookies

White Chocolate Orange Cookies are going to be your new favorite cookies! Chewy cookies filled with orange zest and white chocolate chips.

1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 egg

1 tablespoon orange zest

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 1/4 cups flour

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups white chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream butter and sugars together until light and fluffy. Add egg, orange zest, and vanilla; beat until fully combined.

In a separate mixing bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, and salt until no lumps remain. Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture and beat until just combined. Use a rubber spatula to fold in white chocolate chips.

Drop by rounded tablespoons onto the prepared baking sheets. Bake 11 - 13 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool completely on a wire rack. Repeat with remaining dough.

Banana Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

1/2 cup mashed ripe banana (about 2 medium bananas)

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 large egg

1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups old fashioned oats

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl combine mashed bananas, butter and sugars. Beat on low with an electric hand mixer or stand mixer until smooth and creamy. Add egg, vanilla. Mix on low until combined. Set aside.

In a separate large bowl, stir together flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and oats.

Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients gradually. Beat on low until combined. Fold in chocolate chips.

Scoop 2 tablespoonfuls of dough and roll into balls. Arrange the cookie balls on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper at least 2-inches apart. Don't press down!

Bake for 11-13 minutes or until golden brown.

Let cool in the baking sheet for 5-10 minutes and then transfer to a wire rack.

Glazed Coconut Lime Cookies

These coconut lime cookies have a refreshing summery flavor that hits the spot when the weather warms up. Don't skip the glaze because it adds flavor; it also sets after a couple hours so the cookies are convenient to stack, store, and/or transport. Set aside enough time to chill the cookie dough in step 4.

1 and 1/4 cups sweetened shredded coconut

2 and 1/2 cups all-purpose flour (spooned and leveled)

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar, divided

1 large egg, at room temperature

1/4 cup fresh or bottled lime juice (regular or key lime), at room temperature

2 teaspoons lime zest (regular or key lime)

1 teaspoon coconut extract

Lime glaze:

1 cup confectioners' sugar (or more, as needed)

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Optional but recommended: Pulse the coconut shreds in a food processor or chop them up with a sharp knife so they are finer. Smaller pieces make a more desirable texture in the baked cookies. Set aside for step 3.

Whisk the flour, cornstarch, baking soda, and salt together in a medium bowl. Set aside.

In a large bowl using a hand mixer or a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter and 1 cup granulated sugar together on medium-high speed until creamed, about 1 minute. Add the egg, lime juice, lime zest, and coconut extract and beat on high speed until combined, about 1 minute. Mixture will appear curdled and that's ok. Scrape down the sides and up the bottom of the bowl. Turn the mixer down to medium speed and beat in the coconut. Add the dry ingredients and beat on low speed until combined. Dough is thick, creamy, and sticky.

Cover and chill the cookie dough in the refrigerator for at least 1 1/2 hours (and up to 4 days). If chilling for longer than a few hours, allow to sit at room temperature for 15 minutes before rolling and baking because the dough will be quite firm.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside.

Pour remaining sugar into a large bowl. Roll cookie dough into balls, about 1 tablespoon of dough per cookie. Roll each in granulated sugar. Arrange 3-inches apart on the baking sheets.

Bake for 12-13 minutes or until very lightly browned on the sides.

Remove from the oven and allow cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

Make the glaze: Whisk the glaze ingredients together. If desired, add more confectioners' sugar to thicken or more juice to thin out. The thicker the glaze, the whiter (and less translucent) it will be. Drizzle on cooled cookies and feel free to garnish each with more shredded coconut and/or lime zest. Icing will set after about 1 hour, so these are convenient to store and transport.

Cookies without glaze stay fresh covered at room temperature for up to 1 week. Cookies with glaze stay fresh covered at room temperature for up to 3 days or in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Notes: Make Ahead and Freezing Instructions: You can make the cookie dough and chill it in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Cookie dough balls without coating in sugar freeze well for up to 3 months. Thaw for 30 minutes, coat each in sugar, then bake. Read my tips and tricks on how to freeze cookie dough. Baked cookies, with or without glaze, freeze well for up to 3 months.

Sweetened Shredded Coconut: I strongly recommend using sweetened shredded coconut because it's moister than unsweetened and that makes a big difference in the cookie's flavor, moisture, and texture. Knowing the texture and flavor will change, you can use unsweetened coconut flakes if that's all you have. Give them a rough chop or pulse in the food processor as instructed in step 1.

Cornstarch: If you don't have cornstarch, you can leave it out. It helps maintain a thicker, softer cookie but test batches without it were still intact and delicious.

Limes: You can use regular limes or key limes. Since they're so tiny, you need at least 7-8 key limes for this amount of juice (in the dough and glaze) and zest. If using regular limes, you need about 3. Feel free to use lemon juice/zest instead of lime.

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.