'Til the clouds roll forever from the sky.

Hold me fast, let me stand, in the hollow of Thy hand,

Keep me safe, 'til the storm passes by.

Storms can be emotional in nature, as the lyrics above show. But they can be physical, too -- damaging property and taking lives. In June 1972, the remnants of Hurricane Agnes came far inland -- touching my home state of Pennsylvania. I was not quite 14 years old that summer and it rained every day for weeks. I mean every day. Every. Single. Day. I've never seen anything like it before or since.

That spring, my late father and I tore down a barn that was on property acquired via eminent domain by Pittsburgh International Airport. The facility was expanding and needed the land for new runways. We brought back all the wood to our house. The hundreds of planks had nails all through it, both the four-inch variety and tarpaper. Yours truly spent the entirety of Agnes taking those nails out of the wood with the claw end of a hammer. The really big ones required a crowbar. The job site was our garage, the door wide open, the sound of the rain falling in seemingly never-ending torrents outside. It was quite pleasant. Rain can saturate the ground, creating flooding, yes. If rain falls hard enough, it can damage guttering and roofing shingles, yes. But a hard rain also cleanses. The air smells cleaner, because it is. Rain can be a kind of sorbet for our noses.

It was that summer -- my Summer of Nails -- that I fell in love with talk radio. I've loved it ever since. Even now, if the radio is on, I'm listening to people talking, not to music.

As a teenager, you're often not aware of how blessed you are. People lost homes and their lives to Agnes. The hurricane spawned 26 tornadoes, developing wind velocities in excess of 80 miles per hour. At the time, Agnes was the costliest storm in U.S. history: 119 fatalities (50 in my home state) and more than two billion dollars in property damage.

We didn't lose our home. We didn't even lose electricity for very long. While the earth was a muddy mess that summer, for our family it was an inconvenience, not a catastrophe.

Agnes wrecked lives in '72, but it enriched mine. I fell in love with rain and with the radio -- and radio broadcasting was how this author made a living for fully 10 years. I'm grateful to God, in retrospect, that the storm didn't pass me by during my Summer of Nails.