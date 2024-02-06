All sections
FeaturesJune 11, 2017

Summer is time to spend with kids and make memories

It's summer! I LOVE summertime. Not for the warm weather. I was best made for Alaska, but for all of the memories that we make during the kids' time off school. For us, summer is the time we finally get to do those things we have been talking about all year long. We hike, we camp out in our backyard (when I say "we," I mean husband Max and the kids), we roast marshmallows, go to the zoo, participate in the library's summer reading program and just plain hang out together...

By Kristen Pind

It's summer!

I LOVE summertime. Not for the warm weather. I was best made for Alaska, but for all of the memories that we make during the kids' time off school.

For us, summer is the time we finally get to do those things we have been talking about all year long. We hike, we camp out in our backyard (when I say "we," I mean husband Max and the kids), we roast marshmallows, go to the zoo, participate in the library's summer reading program and just plain hang out together.

This year is a bit busier than most with baseball games twice a week, dance class on Mondays, summer school and Max and I being busy at work. I am struggling in this busy time to enjoy our weekend family time. Most Saturdays I just want to sit on the couch, drink coffee and do nothing.

I have to remind myself to step back and remember that these days are not going to last forever. Cooper already is talking about being in first grade and Felicity, not willing to be outdone, is talking about going to kindergarten.

Time is flying by and I don't want to miss a thing. When I'm tired or I think it's too hot outside, I will myself to think about my babies and how fast they are growing up and get my tush off the couch and enjoy play time with them.

Time moves fast, enjoy your time and make memories!

