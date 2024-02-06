Summer is time to spend with kids and make memories

This year is a bit busier than most with baseball games twice a week, dance class on Mondays, summer school and Max and I being busy at work. I am struggling in this busy time to enjoy our weekend family time. Most Saturdays I just want to sit on the couch, drink coffee and do nothing.

I have to remind myself to step back and remember that these days are not going to last forever. Cooper already is talking about being in first grade and Felicity, not willing to be outdone, is talking about going to kindergarten.

Time is flying by and I don't want to miss a thing. When I'm tired or I think it's too hot outside, I will myself to think about my babies and how fast they are growing up and get my tush off the couch and enjoy play time with them.

Time moves fast, enjoy your time and make memories!