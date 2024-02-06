Summer is for reading, birdwatching, swimming and golf

Former guest speakers include Democrat Scott Horman who is running for re-election as Judge for the 5th Division of Scott County and Republican Amanda Oesch who is running for Scott County Prosecuting Attorney.

The Chamber continues its membership drive. Dues are $15 for individuals and $35 and up for businesses.

Pool memories

Mentioning the opening of the pool at Harmon Field brought back memories for many. Mark Hopkins said his first year swimming in the pool was 1947. The entry fee was 10 cents but the real value was a season ticket. One could swim anytime from June to the end of August for $3. Mark said he is pretty certain he never missed a day that summer in 1947. The hours were 1-4 and 6:30-10. Not certain who ran the pool at the time but Charlie Allen, the fire and water man, was the administrative boss in those days. Despite the long lines, Mrs. Allen didn't let anyone in until the exact opening time. Do you remember those adorned swim caps, the wire baskets they gave us to put our towels and shoes in and the wringers to squeeze the water out of our suits?

It was exciting to graduate from the baby pool and swim in the big pool. One was not allowed to do so until you showed the lifeguard you could swim to the rope and back.

The pool topic brought up past lifeguards. Those mentioned include Joe Perry Rice, Jr., Charles Hughes, Ralph Ward, Johnny Ryan, Joe Perry III, Mike Lilliker, Ronnie Cook, Ronnie Dobbs and Kathy Komis. Help add to our lifeguard names and memories.

Over the years Mark says he has heard several claims to have hit a baseball into the pool which would be one heck of a drive. He does remember Gary Glenzy hit one into the back lot of what was then the Willow Grove Roller Rink, dead center field in 1957. Gary was a junior first baseman on Chaffee's first state tournament team. We covered this in Chatters several years ago and I recall that both Doug Steimle and Jackie Paul Arnold were long hitters.

Golf tournament coming up

Mark your calendar for June 22 for the 11th Annual Golf Tournament hosted by the Chaffee Booster Club. It will be held at the Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course in Cape Girardeau. For information, call Tyson Moyers (887-3258), Dale Tenkhoff (887-1980) or Chris Knutson (382-3341).

