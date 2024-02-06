Summer bait fishing

By Rennie Phillips

From the time I could barely walk I've gone fishing. Fished in the summer wading with a pair of tennis shoes on to fishing through the ice when it was seriously cold out. Caught northerns to bluegill to bass to trout to catfish to bullheads. All of them are fun. Most of them I caught on a fly pole as well as a regular fishing rig. Some we ate and really enjoyed but some we'd toss back. If we could fillet them we'd normally eat them. Some were so boney we just didn't bother. I hated bones back then and still do today. I'd rather eat a hamburger than a bony fish.

This time of the year we'd normally head to one of the shallow sandhill lakes in Nebraska and catch a mess of bullheads. The yellower the bullhead the better it was to eat. If a bullhead was grey colored it wasn't much to eat. We'd eat it but we were after those yellow bullheads. Bullheads weren't picky about the bait so about anything would work. Sometimes we'd dig some fish worms and use them. Other times we'd take the .22 and get a bird on the way.

After skinning them Mom would fry them up crispy in lard and they were just pretty good. Most of them were pretty small, say less than 10 inches, so they fried up real good. Basically a bullhead has the main row of bones down the backbone and that's about all. Basically boneless. Since most of these lakes were spring fed they stayed cool, even in the summer months, so we'd fish for bullheads all summer.

It wasn't real technical fishing either. We'd tie a sinker at the end of the line on our poles. Then we'd go up about a foot to 14 inches and tie a one inch loop using a figure eight knot. Then up another foot to 14 inches and tie another loop. Dad always bought snelled No. 6 hooks so we'd loop them on the two loops on the fishing string. All one had to do was add some bait and toss it out in the lake. Didn't really matter how far out either. Seemed like close to shore worked at times and out a ways at other times worked. We'd lay our poles along the bank on the grass so that when the fish would bite they'd pull on the rod tip.

Dad used this same set up whenever he was bait fishing no matter what kind of fish we were after. The only difference was at times he'd put a No. 6 snelled hook on one loop and then a No. 4 on the other. The No. 6 was smaller than the 4 but both worked. When we were fishing at Lake McConaughy in Nebraska he'd put the 4 on the bottom and the 6 on the top loop. Many times he'd put a worm on one hook and a minnow on the other.