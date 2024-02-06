Suffering is good (at least it can be)

Anything worth having is worth struggling for. Not the message most want to hear, and even fewer will embrace. Yet the good that comes from struggle is not just a motivation poster hung in the entryway of the local gym. The good from struggle, the good that emerges from suffering is a biblical principle that will propel your faith in ways you cannot imagine. Hardships should not be avoided but embraced.

In the New Testament letter of Philippians, Paul writes to the church identifying his on hardships along with their struggles because of their faith. In an age and a place that values religious freedom for all -- the right to believe or not believe -- it is hard to imagine suffering and imprisonment for ones' faith. Yet, that was common in the first century. Unfortunately, it is common in many places across the world today. In this letter, Paul writes, "For you have been given not only the privilege of trusting in Christ but also the privilege of suffering for him" (Philippians 1:29, NLT). In the way of faith, trusting in Christ and suffering for him is both a privilege. What good can come from the struggle?

Struggling without yielding means that what you are defending matters. Struggle and hardship have a way of stripping life down to what really matters. You endure your pain, your struggle, and hardship for what matters. For who matters. When you struggle and do not yield, it is a reminder of what and who really matter.