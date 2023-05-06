Successes and failures grow individuals

I was talking to my brother, Mick, the other day, and he mentioned that the church in Arthur, Nebraska, had baccalaureate for the graduating seniors from high school. The speaker was a young saddle bronc rider. Mick said he wasn't a professional speaker, but Mick said he did a really good job.

Made me think of how saddle bronc riders are both born with talent and then develop their natural abilities. The Wright brothers are known throughout the rodeo world as a class act in saddle bronc riding. They are from southern Utah. Talented but trained as well. Those who ride bulls are the same. Talented, but it takes a passel of training. Those who team rope or calf rope have natural skills, but diligence in training hones their ability.

Our son seems to just understand motors and how they work and how to get them back in shape from being virtually worthless. He has natural ability, but he's learned the skills through diligence and training. But as time rushes on, motors change and needs change, so he has to learn the new requirements and changes that have come about. Years ago, motors were all metal, and now most seems to be aluminum or aluminum alloys.

Marge's sister is a darn good gardener. She is a dedicated gardener who has honed her ability through diligence and others' help. Marge's sister moved to Oklahoma from Nebraska, and this will be her first summer to garden in the heat and humidity. There is a huge difference in gardening in the South from her native Nebraska. Huge! Fungus and critters and bugs and heat all contribute to problems with gardening in the South, specifically Oklahoma. I remember when we tried to garden near Bartlesville, we had a time fighting the weeds and grass and bugs and heat. Where we live in Southeast Missouri is real similar to where we lived in Oklahoma.