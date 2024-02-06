Success is more than being successful

The king of Psalm 72 prays for success, wealth, and influence. He asks for a vast dominion (vs. 8). That people around the world would submit to him (vs. 9, 11), and he would be brought gifts of gold (vs. 15), and nations would call him blessed (vs. 17). The king is asking for a life of influence, wealth, and success. There are two priorities that the prayer of Psalm 72 gives us.

First, success is good. When men and women open businesses, start not-for-profits, serve in the public sector and numerous other ventures, they create avenues in which they cause both people and places to thrive. Thriving and doing well to and for others is evidence of God's common grace to all men and all women around the world.

The king in Psalm 72 wanted to be successful. He wanted notoriety, influence and wealth. He was not ashamed to ask God for these things. Neither should we be.