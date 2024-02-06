Success is more than being successful

The king of Psalm 72 prays for success, wealth, and influence. He asks for a vast dominion (vs. 8). That people around the world would submit to him (vs. 9, 11), and he would be brought gifts of gold (vs. 15), and nations would call him blessed (vs. 17). The king is asking for a life of influence, wealth, and success. There are two priorities that the prayer of Psalm 72 gives us.
First, success is good. When men and women open businesses, start not-for-profits, serve in the public sector and numerous other ventures, they create avenues in which they cause both people and places to thrive. Thriving and doing well to and for others is evidence of God's common grace to all men and all women around the world.
The king in Psalm 72 wanted to be successful. He wanted notoriety, influence and wealth. He was not ashamed to ask God for these things. Neither should we be.
However, within the same prayer that could be seen as self-serving he reveals a greater purpose than living a life of the rich and famous. His goal is to use his wealth and influence to care for the poor and the oppressed (4). His success was a venue for which he could watch for the forgotten and the defenseless. The second principle of Psalm 72 is that the king knew if God did grant him the success he was requesting it was for a greater purpose than himself.
The great lie of success, wealth and influence is that those satisfy. The notion that the more you possess and the more admiration direct toward, the greater sense of internal satisfaction and contentment you will have is a lie. The truth is that success absent a greater purpose falls flat.
Psalm 72 also reminds us of the impacts we make upon others. Like a stone when skipped across a pond changes the water, so to every life you touch changes them and impacts you. Success in God's eyes embraces a higher purpose of caring for those who are victims, forgotten and left out in the cold. God may give you an excellent platform. But, if He does, it should accompany a greater purpose of elevating more than just yourself.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.