All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresFebruary 23, 2018
Subway to shake up rewards program
NEW YORK -- Subway is shaking up its loyalty rewards program, giving customers the ability to earn $2 discounts instead of free Footlongs. The changes, taking place next month, are part of Subway's attempts to revamp its image, lure people back to its restaurants and fight falling sales. ...
Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Subway is shaking up its loyalty rewards program, giving customers the ability to earn $2 discounts instead of free Footlongs.

The changes, taking place next month, are part of Subway's attempts to revamp its image, lure people back to its restaurants and fight falling sales. Sales at Subway's U.S. stores fell more than 4 percent in 2017 from the year before, according to food industry tracker Technomic, as it faced increasing competition from other sandwich chains and those selling burgers and fries. Loyalty programs are seen as a way to keep customers returning and spending more.

Subway said Thursday customers will have the ability to earn points at more restaurants: Only a third of its locations in the U.S. and Canada, or 9,500 restaurants, participated in the program being phased out. About 28,500 of its U.S. and Canadian locations will participate in the new one, the company said.

Customers who spend $50 will get a $2 discount they can use on sandwiches, salads or any other menu item. The previous program gave those spending $50 a free 6-inch sandwich; those spending $75 earned a free Footlong.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Subway said customers can save up enough $2 discounts to get a Footlong, which costs about $5. The $2 discount, however, expires within 90 days.

There will be free cookies and chips for those who visit Subway more often, said Carissa Ganelli, Subway's chief digital officer.

"It's actually a rich program, with more frequent rewards," she said.

Subway, based in Milford, Connecticut, said existing members of its loyalty program will be automatically enrolled into its new one.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
featuresJuly 20
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
featuresJuly 20
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy