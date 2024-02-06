Subtle signs hint winter soon will lose its grip

By Darla Buckhannon

Happy birthday to Betty Darnell, Misty Davis, Shea Candace Dumey, Sidney Burkes, Tyler Graham, John Gramlisch, Shea Smith, Samantha Hendrix, David Petitt, Craig Glenzy, Mark Ballard, Brenda Coomer, Darin Teague, Marcella Westrich, Debbie Davie, Kevin McCallum, Debbie Gaines, Sandy Spane, Chase Eskew, Rebecca Sams, Franklin Welter, Jackie Heeb, Jane Childs, Haley and Kaitlin Glastetter, Bill Hamm, Ron Whitaker, Kyle Applewhite, Eric Hanselman, Leslie Bowers, Stella Jackson, Billy Gene Goodman, Bill Hanlon, Abby Hahn and Mason Lynn.

Happy anniversary to Davey and Misty Davis and Ralph and Fimble Enderle.

Tomorrow is Presidents' Day -- a holiday for state and federal offices. The Senior Center also will be closed.

During Lent, the Elks will hold a fried-fish and chicken dinner every Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. through March 30. Easter is early this year -- April 1.

The dark-eyed juncos, also known as snowbirds, are still foraging on the ground, but here and there are hints that spring is just around the corner. After all, the groundhog's prediction of six weeks of winter is about up and the official first day of spring is just a month away. The northern cardinals have begun singing early in the morning, and some of the goldfinches have a hint of their summer color. Some of my tulips already are coming up, so I had to add another layer of straw to protect their tender shoots.

Another sign spring soon will arrive is the countdown to the opening of the Chaffee Drive-in! The date is Monday, March 5, weather permitting. Laura Estes tells us caramel and salted-caramel sundaes and shakes will be new this year. Check them out on Facebook for updates and perhaps a couple give aways. Mother Nature has not cooperated the last couple of seasons so we are hoping this year will be different. My sister Ruth's birthday is March 11, and she reminds me that many a birthday party was canceled due to snow.

With the temperatures below freezing, I am always amazed as to how many ladies don't wear coats and oftentimes wear sandals. In Dallas, as soon as the weather dips to the 40s, the fur coats come out of the closets!