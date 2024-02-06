In the interest of full disclosure, I was excited my turn to submit an article would fall during the coveted Thanksgiving holiday week of the Southeast Missourian. What an honor! I was intent on not writing anything Thanksgiving related because I figured we would all be tired of turkey and would be looking for alternatives. Then, Saxony Hills Brewery in Altenburg, Missouri, was suggested. I have wanted to visit Saxony Hills Brewery for quite some time, and quickly volunteered. I immediately developed a plan of attack. The first hurdle? They are truly a weekend destination -- open only on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. My friends and I compared schedules and agreed to meet up late on a Sunday afternoon. Second challenge? The menu. If you've been reading along you know how I'm addicted to brats from the German Cook. You also know I enjoy a good burger. I am also a fan of the fried chicken salad. They have several of my favorites. I perused the menu online determined to find something new and noticed a delicacy I had never tried: the Saxony Hills Hot Brown.
Fred K. Schmidt created the original Hot Brown Sandwich (also known as a Louisville Hot Brown or Kentucky Hot Brown) at the Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky in 1926. It consisted of sliced turkey on an open-faced white toast, covered in a cheese sauce (Mornay sauce) and topped with bacon strips and fresh tomatoes. I did a little research and came across an episode of "Bobby Flay Throwdown" where chef Bobby Flay pits his restaurant's popular Hot Brown sandwich against Brown Hotel Executive Chef Joe Castro's original recipe. I won't tell you how the challenge ends, but after hearing Flay proclaim his favorite three things about Kentucky are derby, bourbon, and Hot Browns, I trust his guidance enough to add attending the Kentucky Derby to my bucket list. I checked in with a couple of friends familiar with the Saxony Hills Brewery and was told to order the pretzel fries and beer cheese as my side. My plan was complete.
Sunday rolled around, and we took the leisurely drive to Altenburg. It was a gorgeous day for a country ride and, judging by the five mint-condition classic cars parked outside, we were not the only ones enjoying the weather. We were welcomed in by the casual brewery atmosphere and an attentive and friendly server. I placed my hot brown order while my friends ordered burgers. I want to say one friend ordered the Brew Haus Bacon Beer Cheese Burger, and the other ordered the Steak Haus Burger but, honestly, I was so focused on my Hot Brown I forgot to even ask for a bite of their burgers for research purposes.
When our food arrived a short time later, I believe our jaws may have dropped. It was a lot of food. Some might have even called it a feast. I immediately began nibbling on pretzel fries dipped in beer cheese. Big mistake. The cheese was delicious and, although I felt myself getting full, I could not stop eating. I finally gathered some self-control, pushed the pretzel fries aside and focused on the hot brown. The first thing I noticed was how indulgent it all appeared. A thick slice of bread, a thick slice of turkey, strips of bacon, creamy cheese sauce, all topped with bright, juicy, fresh tomato slices. I imagine this sandwich could have given Bobby Flay's a run for his money. I began my attack. Carefully I loaded a forkful with a bit of each ingredient to get the full effect of the melding flavors. Then, I changed up my strategy and took a bite of bacon here, a bit of tomato there, and later a chunk of bread and turkey swirled in the cheese sauce. Each bite was better than the last. I glanced over at my companions, who appeared to be equally focused on enjoying their enormous burgers before returning my gaze to my own plate. This is where I waved the white flag and asked for a "to go" box. The food was delicious but I could not take another bite. I was stuffed, but I can't wait to go back and try one of their burgers ... or a brat ... or maybe the Schnitz.
We ended our day with a quick trip to the Tower Rock Overlook to take in the scenic view of the Mississippi River and suggest you do the same on your visit.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.