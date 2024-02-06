In the interest of full disclosure, I was excited my turn to submit an article would fall during the coveted Thanksgiving holiday week of the Southeast Missourian. What an honor! I was intent on not writing anything Thanksgiving related because I figured we would all be tired of turkey and would be looking for alternatives. Then, Saxony Hills Brewery in Altenburg, Missouri, was suggested. I have wanted to visit Saxony Hills Brewery for quite some time, and quickly volunteered. I immediately developed a plan of attack. The first hurdle? They are truly a weekend destination -- open only on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. My friends and I compared schedules and agreed to meet up late on a Sunday afternoon. Second challenge? The menu. If you've been reading along you know how I'm addicted to brats from the German Cook. You also know I enjoy a good burger. I am also a fan of the fried chicken salad. They have several of my favorites. I perused the menu online determined to find something new and noticed a delicacy I had never tried: the Saxony Hills Hot Brown.

Fred K. Schmidt created the original Hot Brown Sandwich (also known as a Louisville Hot Brown or Kentucky Hot Brown) at the Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky in 1926. It consisted of sliced turkey on an open-faced white toast, covered in a cheese sauce (Mornay sauce) and topped with bacon strips and fresh tomatoes. I did a little research and came across an episode of "Bobby Flay Throwdown" where chef Bobby Flay pits his restaurant's popular Hot Brown sandwich against Brown Hotel Executive Chef Joe Castro's original recipe. I won't tell you how the challenge ends, but after hearing Flay proclaim his favorite three things about Kentucky are derby, bourbon, and Hot Browns, I trust his guidance enough to add attending the Kentucky Derby to my bucket list. I checked in with a couple of friends familiar with the Saxony Hills Brewery and was told to order the pretzel fries and beer cheese as my side. My plan was complete.

Sunday rolled around, and we took the leisurely drive to Altenburg. It was a gorgeous day for a country ride and, judging by the five mint-condition classic cars parked outside, we were not the only ones enjoying the weather. We were welcomed in by the casual brewery atmosphere and an attentive and friendly server. I placed my hot brown order while my friends ordered burgers. I want to say one friend ordered the Brew Haus Bacon Beer Cheese Burger, and the other ordered the Steak Haus Burger but, honestly, I was so focused on my Hot Brown I forgot to even ask for a bite of their burgers for research purposes.