Subscriber exclusive — When Harry Met Sandy's Place...

Do you remember the 1989 classic movie "When Harry Met Sally..."? One of the most iconic scenes took place in the historic Katz's Deli in New York City. That was the vibe I was feeling as I visited Sandy's Place Restaurant, inside Cape Regional Airport at 860 Limbaugh Drive in Cape Girardeau, with a friend over the weekend.

I was in the mood for some good old-fashioned meatloaf and remembered reading Sandy's offered it on the Sunday buffet. My friend picked me up and filled me in on his weekend shenanigans as he drove to the restaurant. He was hungover after celebrating a friend's birthday the previous evening and was hoping the selection of fried foods would cure what ailed him. Meanwhile, I had spent the weekend at home avoiding the crowds of Christmas shoppers, doing laundry and enjoying the newest cheesy romantic Hallmark movie. It is safe to say I was in full on comfort food mode and I can't think of anything that says "home" cooking like meatloaf does.

We walked in and were met by a friendly server who led us to a table not far from the buffet. There was a good crowd for a Sunday afternoon and the place had a real bare-bones, diner-type feel. Our server brought us our drinks and encouraged us to enjoy the buffet. We helped ourselves to fried fish, fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, fried okra, meatloaf, mashed potatoes with white gravy, a chicken pot pie type of dish, green beans and corn. I know my friend tried a few other items, but I don't recall what they were. There was a stocked salad bar nearby, but I was not there for vegetables.

Amid the clinking of dishes and murmuring of customers from tables around us, I looked up and noticed a Hallmark movie happened to be playing on the television as my friend and I compared our experiences with the single life, dating and maneuvering through the awkwardness of the holiday season and pressure to be "joyful." We both took turns greeting familiar faces while sharing our take on the age old question: Can men and women be "just" friends?

Our discussion was punctuated by each of us returning to the buffet for seconds. I was already stuffed, but on my return trip I was in search of meatloaf and mashed potatoes with gravy. A solid choice. If I had to recommend another item it would have to be the fried fish. People can be picky about their fish. Some enjoy it thin and crunchy. Others enjoy thicker flaky chunks. I believe Sandy's achieves a good balance between the two and I can certainly understand why their Friday all-you-can-eat fish special is such a huge success.