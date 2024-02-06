As a rule, I don't like to write about chain restaurants. I don't have anything against them; it's simply these are the places people are more likely to visit, the places everyone already knows about. With that in mind, this week I am writing about a chain restaurant. Straight outta Chicago, I give you Rosati's Pizza.

To be fair, Rosati's has much more to offer than Chicago-style, deep-dish pizza. They have pasta, salads, sandwiches and regular pizzas, but I have not tried any of those. I have been to Chicago on a few occasions, and I was thrilled to hear about this place opening and cooking a real deep-dish pizza. I also didn't get to experience dining-in, as I took my pizza to-go. Keep that in mind as you read my review.

When I walked in, the lady working the cash register had the biggest smile, and she took every one of my questions in stride and never showed the slightest indication of irritation. I ordered my pizza with a lot of toppings, including meatballs. I would highly recommend this topping. Rosati's makes enormous Italian meatballs for their pasta, but for their pizza they crumble them into manageable pieces. Their homemade pizza sauce is sweet and tangy, with chunks of tomatoes and lots of texture. When you combine this with the meatballs, it's almost like a bite of all the best parts of spaghetti concentrated onto your fork.

Let's take a step back and talk about what makes a deep-dish pizza. First, they lay down the dough and press it up the sides of the pan a couple of inches, like a piecrust. Then, they lay down a solid quarter inch of cheese, a delightful mix of white cheeses probably containing a lot of mozzarella and ending up having very little noticeable grease. Then they place the toppings you have chosen atop the cheese, and finally they top it off with sauce and the lightest dusting of Parmesan. That's right, the sauce is on top, and the cheese is hidden. Although the sequence is different from what we are used to, all of the flavors of a pizza are there, and I dare say enhanced. There is just more of everything more sauce, more cheese, more flavor in every thick mouthful.