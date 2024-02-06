Close to the bacon on my "mmm" scale were the turtles. Milk chocolate discs were topped with what tasted like a homemade chewy caramel and sweet pecan halves. It was rich and satisfying like a turtle should be. There was something about the caramel that made this one rise above prepackaged turtles. It was more buttery, solid and chewy than others I've tried, and this was all for the better.

I tried a dark chocolate Haystack, mostly so I could taste the dark chocolate. I love dark chocolate, and this one was fairly sweet with not a hint of bitter. To make these Haystacks, coconut was mixed with the dark chocolate and formed into perfect little mounds. If you like Mounds, you'll love these. I enjoy coconut, so I liked the simple but classic combo.

Another of my favorites was the white chocolate cranberry and pistachio rounds. As a rule, I'm not a huge fan of white chocolate. I usually find it much too sweet and with not enough flavor to stand on its own. It usually just serves as a vehicle for whatever is stacked onto or mixed into it, and that was the case here. The white chocolate was sweet but not sickenly so, and the tart dried cranberries, plus the salty and savory pistachios were another classic (and incredibly pretty) combination.

For those of us who should be eating sugar free and still want chocolate, Chocolate Works has us covered. I tried both the sugar-free caramels and the sugar-free crunches, kind of like a Butterfinger. They were both winners, with the caramels edging out the crunchy nuggets. Once again, Chocolate Works has nailed its caramel recipe, buttery and soft but chewy. I will also be buying more of these for a mostly guilt-free treat that complies with my nutritional restrictions and lets me remain sane.

Hand crafted chocolate sushi in a gift box from Chocolate Works will confuse and tantalize. Submitted by Rebecca LaClair

Chocolate Works sells its signature truffles in adorable little wooden gift boxes that are big on presentation without skimping on taste. Each little truffle is rolled in pure cocoa powder, which makes them look velvety and soft. The first thing to hit your tongue is bitter, pure chocolate, but it doesn't take the silky smooth chocolate beneath long to temper that first bitter bite, which I rather enjoyed. It was almost like each truffle told the story of chocolate, if you will, by giving a taste of the real thing before the sugary splendor of worked chocolate sweeps in to leave a sweet satisfaction in its wake. I rather enjoyed it.

Being a chocolate factory, Chocolate Works can make nearly anything you can dream of out of chocolate. If it does not have the molds to make what you want, Claudia assured me they can get them. The chocolatiers excel in beautiful custom decorating for special orders, and they can make chocolate for any occasion. And really, how can you go wrong with chocolate?