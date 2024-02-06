Subscriber exclusive — I'll Take Famous Kirby's for $500, Alex

I had great history teachers in school but I had no interest in memorizing what I considered to be tidbits of trivia from the past. I wasn't a regular viewer of the TV gameshow "Jeopardy," yet when I came across it on TV, I paused to answer a few questions before moving on. I admit, I do well on social/cultural type questions. Today's restaurant gave me some tidbits of trivia and a glimpse of history.

I was in Sikeston, Missouri, on business and thought I'd find an interesting spot to dine for lunch. At the suggestion of friends, I settled on Kirby's Sandwich Shop at 109 N. Kingshighway in Sikeston. Why Kirby's? History. According to Kirby's logo, it has been around since 1907 -- that's 112 years. It opened three years after the World's Fair opened in St. Louis. Theodore Roosevelt was the president. Hersheypark opened in Hershey, Pennsylvania. John Wayne and Katherine Hepburn were born. Boys didn't wear long pants until their teens, and girls didn't wear them at all. Men wore suits, women wore long dresses, and it seems everyone wore hats. Cars were basically motorized buggies. The first electric ball would drop in Time Square at the end of the year.

I came across an old newspaper advertisement promoting six hamburgers for a whopping $1.25. That is what the world was like when Kirby's first opened its doors for business. I imagined the people who enjoyed meals there over the years. Businessmen passing through. Couples on a first date 60 years ago now dropping in for a burger with their grandchildren or maybe even great-grandchildren. I wanted to become a part of that history.

Luckily, it was just a hop, skip and a jump away from my work venue, so I headed over. I spotted the green awning, parked and quickly entered the restaurant. I took a seat at the counter. Coca-Cola and Pepsi paraphernalia adorned the walls and the furniture consisted of typical diner-style tables and chairs. I ordered a Kirby burger with cheese, onion rings and a Pepsi. The drink was served ready to go in a Styrofoam cup, which was perfect considering my time constraints. I watched as "Rose" slapped the beef patties on the grill, loaded each with a mound of thin sliced onions and swiftly moved over to the fryer to check on the fries, onion rings and okra. She returned just in time to flip the burgers and onions on the grill, eventually placing each on their respective buns and into baskets for dine-in or wrapping them in paper for orders to-go. I heard sizzling meat, sang quietly along as Shania Twain crooned "honey, I'm home" on the radio, and the murmur of patrons filled the air all around me.