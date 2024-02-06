The wings were indeed jumbo, living up to their name. Marinated overnight, the wings were incredibly juicy. The finishing sauce was mild and tasty, and the wings were served with celery and ranch dressing. He said these were the best wings he's ever had, and he has tried a ton of wings. If you like wings, give these a try and see what you think.

A selection of the well done casual dining American food available at Dogwood Social House. Submitted by Rebecca LaClair

The nachos, though, were taken to a whole 'nother level. The little chunks of steak, not ground beef, were tender and small, just the right size for staying on your chip. The nachos were smothered in a queso cheese that was full of soft little pepper pieces, and topped with the steak, banana peppers, pico (tomatoes, finely chopped red onion, peppers), just a few beans, guacamole, and sour cream. For the first time in forever, I didn't ask them to hold an ingredient. When the plate arrived, it was ginormous and towering, a massive plate of nachos, sprinkled with sparkling fresh green herbs. I know it is a little silly to wax poetic about a plate of nachos, but these were perfect. Not too many of one ingredient, not too little of another, fresh flavors, flavorful tender meat that was of a better cut than you'll find on most nachos; it all added up to be a winner.

After we ate, we bought a game card to spend in the arcade, which we thought would have a handful of games. Boy, were we wrong. The arcade area is hidden from sight behind a wall, and it is a long, stretching room. Dozens and dozens of state-of-the-art games waited for us, from virtual sports, shooting games contained behind curtained booths of their own, ticket-winning games, the world's largest Ms. Pacman/Galaga and on and on and on. We played an Alien game for 20 minutes, went all the way to the end and beat it, and felt like we were dating again. It was so much fun. I couldn't stop thinking about how I had had to go to St. Louis for this kind of entertainment before, and now I didn't have to. It was right here, 15 minutes away from me, and that is completely cool.

Dogwood Social House has it all. If you want a fun date night, it's here. If you want to hang with your friends, it's here. If you want to take a night off of cooking and spend some time not worrying about chores, it's here. It's here guys, in Cape! Go see.