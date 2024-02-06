Subscriber exclusive — Champagne wishes and cheesecake dreams

I took a seat and my lunch was literally served within minutes. I mean the literal use of the word literally — I am not exaggerating. The food was what you would expect of a typical deli-style lunch, and I have no complaints. The real reason you go to My Daddy's Cheesecake is in the name, so I will move on to the star of the show: bourbon whiskey cheesecake.

My Daddy's bourbon whiskey cheesecake. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

I like bourbon. If my friends are reading this article they are probably laughing at me, so I better keep it real. For someone who claims to appreciate a good bourbon, I don't drink alcohol often, have limited knowledge of it and, literally, have no tolerance. There I go again with that word. I promise, I am not exaggerating. I am what they refer to as a lightweight. Bourbon whiskey cheesecake sounded like a classy grown-up choice. The server explained it isn't even made with alcohol so I didn't have to worry about driving home. What a relief! I am only half-joking.

My slice of cheesecake had an orange-ish brown and white marbleized topping with a dollop of whipped cream. The cheesecake was of a perfectly creamy melt-in-your-mouth consistency. If you would be so kind as to humor me, I would like to take a moment to try and impress you with my bourbon-related terminology, so here goes. I detected the subtle hint of smoky butterscotch or possibly molasses with a touch of vanilla. I know a few other bourbon adjectives, such as oak and autumnal spices, but those hardly sound appropriate to describe a cheesecake. Are you impressed yet? Thank you for letting me get that out of my system. Back to the cheesecake.

I am a foodie of the simplest form and what I can tell you about My Daddy's Cheesecake is the display case is full of delicacies sure to delight any self-proclaimed epicurean. Stop by for a slice and bring a friend so you can try their slice too.