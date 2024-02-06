Subscriber exclusive — All I want for Christmas is fooooood

As I'm deep into the spirit of the Christmas season, I thought it fitting that I share my favorite places to eat around the area and what I best like to eat there, giving the gift of great food ideas, if you will. Most of these places I have mentioned before, but that is a very good thing. They all have true staying power and are genuine keepers.
Favorite Burger: Mary Jane Burgers & Brew in Perryville, Missouri, has amazing burgers. My favorite (and I've tasted almost all of them -- don't judge) is the Barn. A soft, chewy, dense bun able to hold up that large patty and all of the fixings is a must. Next comes the perfectly seasoned beef patty, "prepared fresh daily using Midwest-raised cattle, no GMOs, no antibiotics." This meat has the perfect meat to fat ratio. The burger is juicy, but not greasy. There is a fine line. Mary Jane tops the burger with bacon, guacamole, and an over easy egg. When the egg yolk spills over your burger, providing a delicious and creamy savory sauce, well, that is just about the most satisfying thing I've ever experienced in a burger. For a bonus, Mary Jane also has my favorite ketchup. Though this sounds odd, they make their smoky ketchup in house and it is marvelous.
Favorite Pie: The coconut cream pie from the Pie Safe in Pocahontas just can't be beat, in my opinion. I keep trying to find one better, but so far, no luck. This is an amazing pie made the hard way and with love.
Favorite Sandwich: A traditional gyro from Zoi's Gyros Corner in Cape Girardeau has just about the perfect flavor profile. A soft toasted pita cradles shavings of gyro meat, a delicate mix of lamb, beef, and savory Mediterranean spices slow-roasted on a vertical spit. It is topped with slices of onion and tomato and slathered in tzatziki sauce, a yogurt and cucumber sauce that is cooling and the perfect complement to the warm meat and pita.
Favorite Malt: When I was a kid, there was and still is a great drive-in diner close to my house. My favorite thing to do in the summer was to search for bottles and cans, get my 10 cents apiece for them from the party store, and then go to Yeck's for a malt that, at the time, cost 15 bottles. I have diligently sought for a place that could replicate that taste for me here, and I finally found it a few years ago. My favorite place to get a malt that is very reminiscent of my childhood favorite is Andy's in Cape Girardeau. I order a simple chocolate malt, but, and here is the secret, I ask for extra malt. Frozen yogurt is mixed with chocolate and an extra scoop of malt, giving me that thick and malty mouth-coating feel that I remember. If you've never tried a malt before, I encourage you to. Some people love them; some people hate them; but the people who hate them are wrong.
Favorite Place to Eat Anything: The Mudcat Coffee House in Oak Ridge is a very special place. There's been an ad running on TV lately, and it perfectly embodies the Mudcat. It says, "You don't have to be invited to know that you're welcome." That is this place exactly. Every single time I walk in, Becky and her staff at the Mudcat are there to make sure I have a hot, fresh meal absolutely bursting with flavor. With an arsenal of homemade sauces and the palate of a trained chef, Becky is single-handedly responsible for some of the best food I've ever tried. With daily specials and an adventuresome spirit, the Mudcat makes sure I never tire of the menu because there is always something new to try, and I have never been disappointed. Fried pies, stews, burgers, fish, tacos, it is all satisfying. You can also get a mean cup of coffee here, with all of the freshly brewed panache of a big city coffeehouse. Freshly baked desserts are there to tempt as well, and if you're lucky, you can get a giant cinnamon roll fresh out of the oven. If you haven't visited yet, make a point to take that short drive.
I wish you and yours a merry Christmas and wonderful holiday season full of good food and happy memories!