Subscriber exclusive — All I want for Christmas is fooooood

As I'm deep into the spirit of the Christmas season, I thought it fitting that I share my favorite places to eat around the area and what I best like to eat there, giving the gift of great food ideas, if you will. Most of these places I have mentioned before, but that is a very good thing. They all have true staying power and are genuine keepers.

Favorite Burger: Mary Jane Burgers & Brew in Perryville, Missouri, has amazing burgers. My favorite (and I've tasted almost all of them -- don't judge) is the Barn. A soft, chewy, dense bun able to hold up that large patty and all of the fixings is a must. Next comes the perfectly seasoned beef patty, "prepared fresh daily using Midwest-raised cattle, no GMOs, no antibiotics." This meat has the perfect meat to fat ratio. The burger is juicy, but not greasy. There is a fine line. Mary Jane tops the burger with bacon, guacamole, and an over easy egg. When the egg yolk spills over your burger, providing a delicious and creamy savory sauce, well, that is just about the most satisfying thing I've ever experienced in a burger. For a bonus, Mary Jane also has my favorite ketchup. Though this sounds odd, they make their smoky ketchup in house and it is marvelous.

Favorite Pie: The coconut cream pie from the Pie Safe in Pocahontas just can't be beat, in my opinion. I keep trying to find one better, but so far, no luck. This is an amazing pie made the hard way and with love.

Favorite Sandwich: A traditional gyro from Zoi's Gyros Corner in Cape Girardeau has just about the perfect flavor profile. A soft toasted pita cradles shavings of gyro meat, a delicate mix of lamb, beef, and savory Mediterranean spices slow-roasted on a vertical spit. It is topped with slices of onion and tomato and slathered in tzatziki sauce, a yogurt and cucumber sauce that is cooling and the perfect complement to the warm meat and pita.