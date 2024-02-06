Downtown Cape Girardeau has become the go-to place for fine dining for those of us south of St. Louis. I have watched with pleasure as new restaurants have opened, filling Cape's destination crown with glittering culinary temptations. 36 Restaurant & Bar is a very large gem in that crown.

36 is on North Main Street in a well placed historic building. There is something about being that close to the Mighty Mississippi that just lends a natural gravitas to the businesses there. Perhaps it is the history around every corner, or maybe it is the lingering footprints of the generations of people who have trodden there, but I've always loved the downtown. Whatever the reason, 36 takes advantage of this weighty history and uses it to dress up their cozy, dignified dining room. Don't be intimidated by the white linen table cloths or the velvety red fresh roses on each table. You, my friend, deserve some pampering once in a while, and 36 is the place to get it.

I decided to go here with my sister for a treat. We started with the Fried Cauliflower "Rarebit," mostly because I try anything cauliflower in an effort to save carbs anywhere I can. I'm not ashamed to admit that I needed to look up what rarebit is, because I had no idea. True rarebit is a Welsh invention, very simple and consisting of toasted bread slathered with a cheese sauce. Sometimes, it is topped with mustard and/or spices, but that is it. It's been around since at least the 1500s, so the dish has some staying power. 36's version of rarebit takes the original and makes it transcendent. On the bottom of the bowl is spread a layer of aged cheddar cheese mixed with brown ale and just a touch of Dijon. On top of this wonderful cheese is placed the flash fried cauliflower. The cauliflower steals the show. Crispy and brown on the outside, with the savory cheese you practically forget you are eating humble cauliflower. To make things even better, crispy prosciutto, so thin you can almost see through it, is scattered throughout the bowl. To put it into perspective, this dish filled that void in me that yearns for loaded cheese fries: crispy veggies, a crunch of smoky pork like bacon but more delicate, and a flavorful rich cheese. If you go and get nothing else, please do try the rarebit.