Study: Anesthesia can be safe for baby's brain

Anesthesia during a short surgery doesn't harm a baby's brain development, according to an experiment involving hundreds of infants in seven countries.

While the study can't answer broader safety questions about repeated or prolonged anesthesia, it may ease the worries of millions of parents whose children have been put to sleep for common procedures.

"These findings should be reassuring," said Dr. Mary Ellen McCann of Boston Children's Hospital. An hour of surgery with general anesthesia "is safe for your child in early infancy." She helped lead the study published Thursday in the medical journal Lancet.

It involved 447 babies needing hernia repairs. The babies, mostly boys, were randomly assigned to get either anesthesia with gas, or an injection blocking sensation below the waist.