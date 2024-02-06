All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesFebruary 15, 2019

Study: Anesthesia can be safe for baby's brain

Anesthesia during a short surgery doesn't harm a baby's brain development, according to an experiment involving hundreds of infants in seven countries. While the study can't answer broader safety questions about repeated or prolonged anesthesia, it may ease the worries of millions of parents whose children have been put to sleep for common procedures...

Associated Press

Anesthesia during a short surgery doesn't harm a baby's brain development, according to an experiment involving hundreds of infants in seven countries.

While the study can't answer broader safety questions about repeated or prolonged anesthesia, it may ease the worries of millions of parents whose children have been put to sleep for common procedures.

"These findings should be reassuring," said Dr. Mary Ellen McCann of Boston Children's Hospital. An hour of surgery with general anesthesia "is safe for your child in early infancy." She helped lead the study published Thursday in the medical journal Lancet.

It involved 447 babies needing hernia repairs. The babies, mostly boys, were randomly assigned to get either anesthesia with gas, or an injection blocking sensation below the waist.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Since both techniques are commonly used, it was ethical for the researchers to set up an experiment. They found no evidence of harm to brain development when they tested the children at age 2.

Finally, at age 5, the children took IQ tests and both groups' average scores were in the normal range.

There were no differences in parent-reported problems such as autism, attention deficit disorder or speech delays.

"The level of evidence is strong," said Dr. Santhanam Suresh of Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, who wasn't involved in the research. The findings mean doctors "should not shy away from using general anesthesia in children undergoing simple pediatric procedures."

Since 84 percent of the babies in the study were boys, it's unclear how the results apply to girls.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy