Students win science awards

The Missouri State Junior Academy of Science competition at Columbia College was held on April 23. Four seventh- and eighth-grade students from Immaculate Conception School were top award winners. As a prerequisite to compete at the state level, the students received a highly superior purple ribbon (1st place) at the district level at Southeast Missouri State University Junior Academy of Science competition which was held virtually March 9.

At the state competition, Libby Buchheit, eighth-grader, won the Kirkpatrick Junior Eagle Award. The Eagle Trophy is top the award at the state competition. The Kirkpatrick award is given to a student who places first in their category. The title of Buchheit's project was "Which type of mushroom mycellium best cleans up oil spills?" This is only the second time a student from Southeast Missouri has won the Kirkpatrick Junior Eagle award. Buchheit also won one of the top awards at the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair held back in early March.

At the Missouri State Junior Academy of Science competition, the Immaculate Conception Junior Division winners were as follows: