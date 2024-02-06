All sections
FeaturesMay 15, 2021

Students win science awards

The Missouri State Junior Academy of Science competition at Columbia College was held on April 23. Four seventh- and eighth-grade students from Immaculate Conception School were top award winners. As a prerequisite to compete at the state level, the students received a highly superior purple ribbon (1st place) at the district level at Southeast Missouri State University Junior Academy of Science competition which was held virtually March 9...

Submitted by Annie Criddle
Pictured, from lef,t are Emmy Vandeven, Aidyn O'Daniel, Cliff Lanheit, teacher, Hailey Henderson and Libby Buchheit.
Pictured, from lef,t are Emmy Vandeven, Aidyn O'Daniel, Cliff Lanheit, teacher, Hailey Henderson and Libby Buchheit.Submitted

The Missouri State Junior Academy of Science competition at Columbia College was held on April 23. Four seventh- and eighth-grade students from Immaculate Conception School were top award winners. As a prerequisite to compete at the state level, the students received a highly superior purple ribbon (1st place) at the district level at Southeast Missouri State University Junior Academy of Science competition which was held virtually March 9.

At the state competition, Libby Buchheit, eighth-grader, won the Kirkpatrick Junior Eagle Award. The Eagle Trophy is top the award at the state competition. The Kirkpatrick award is given to a student who places first in their category. The title of Buchheit's project was "Which type of mushroom mycellium best cleans up oil spills?" This is only the second time a student from Southeast Missouri has won the Kirkpatrick Junior Eagle award. Buchheit also won one of the top awards at the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair held back in early March.

At the Missouri State Junior Academy of Science competition, the Immaculate Conception Junior Division winners were as follows:

  • Microbiology And Cell/Molecular Biology with second place Blue Ribbon-Superior: Emmy Vandeven, eighth grade; first Place Purple Ribbon Highly Superior, Hailey Henderson, eighth grade
  • Chemistry And Biochemistry: First place Purple Ribbon Highly Superior, Aidyn O'Daniel, seventh grade
  • Biology And Environmental Science first Place Purple Ribbon Highly Superior -- Libby Buchheit, eighth grade
  • Special Award Amy and Beth Lawson Microbiology Award -- Hailey Henderson
  • State Junior Academy Of Science Finalist (Seven were picked from all first-place winners. Immaculate Conception School got three of the 7 finalist spots) Aidyn O'Daniel, Hailey Henderson, and Libby Buchheit (Each received a $50 check)

Cliff Lankheit, Immaculate Conception science teacher, said, "After 45 years of teaching science in both public school and Catholic school, it's the first time one of my students has won the Eagle Trophy/Award."

Lankheit is officially retiring from teaching at the end of this school year.

Community
