Students receive scholarhips

The Cape Girardeau Kiwanis Club have given 15 area high school students $1,500 scholarship to the college/school of their choice. They are Bryce Blair, Cape Girardeau Central High School, Southeast Missouri State University; Olivia Gargnani, Cape Girardeau Central High School, Southeast Missouri State University; Audrey LeGrand, Notre Dame Regional High School, Murray State University; Tambria Wilson, Cape Girardeau Central High School, Central Methodist University; Gage Moore, Cape Girardeau Central High School, University of Missouri; Ashley Simmons, Cape Girardeau Central High School, St. Louis Community College; Martasia Carter, Cape Girardeau Central High School, Southeast Missouri State University; Jahynon Hempstead, Cape Girardeau Central High School, Southeast Missouri State University; Jonathan Brandtner, Cape Girardeau Central High School, Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center; William Petzoldt, Jackson High School, Southeast Missouri State University; Mariel Bisher, Cape Girardeau Central High School, Southeast Missouri State University -- Nursing; Olivia Langston, Cape Girardeau Central High School, University of Missouri.
