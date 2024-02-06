All sections
March 26, 2022

Students receive scholarhips

Submitted by James Banken
The Cape Girardeau Kiwanis Club have given 15 area high school students $1,500 scholarship to the college/school of their choice. They are Bryce Blair, Cape Girardeau Central High School, Southeast Missouri State University; Olivia Gargnani, Cape Girardeau Central High School, Southeast Missouri State University; Audrey LeGrand, Notre Dame Regional High School, Murray State University; Tambria Wilson, Cape Girardeau Central High School, Central Methodist University; Gage Moore, Cape Girardeau Central High School, University of Missouri; Ashley Simmons, Cape Girardeau Central High School, St. Louis Community College; Martasia Carter, Cape Girardeau Central High School, Southeast Missouri State University; Jahynon Hempstead, Cape Girardeau Central High School, Southeast Missouri State University; Jonathan Brandtner, Cape Girardeau Central High School, Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center; William Petzoldt, Jackson High School, Southeast Missouri State University; Mariel Bisher, Cape Girardeau Central High School, Southeast Missouri State University -- Nursing; Olivia Langston, Cape Girardeau Central High School, University of Missouri.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

