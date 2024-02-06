All sections
FeaturesJuly 6, 2017

Students make Mizzou dean's list

The following students were among those named to the dean's list for the spring 2017 semester at the University of Missouri-Columbia: Burfordville: Mollie Crader, Josh Koenig. Cape Girardeau: Morgan Asendorf, Kelson Bowen, Maci Daniel, Tess Daniel, Michelle Salinas, Morghan Edwards, Amanda Evans, Riley Ferguson, Abigail Floyd, Blake Goehman, Josh Greaser, Elizabeth Green, Taylor Hallman, Candace Hamlin, Emily Holman, Melissa Hopkins, Lauren Johnson, Elizabeth Kiefner, Maria Layton, Mabrey McCallister, Kenrick Niedbalski, Regan Obermann, Arthur Petzoldt, Chandler Short, Kaylyn Sneathen, Russell Sprengel, Tessa Valleroy, Jackson Voss, Ryan Watts.

Southeast Missourian

The following students were among those named to the dean's list for the spring 2017 semester at the University of Missouri-Columbia:

Burfordville: Mollie Crader, Josh Koenig.

Cape Girardeau: Morgan Asendorf, Kelson Bowen, Maci Daniel, Tess Daniel, Michelle Salinas, Morghan Edwards, Amanda Evans, Riley Ferguson, Abigail Floyd, Blake Goehman, Josh Greaser, Elizabeth Green, Taylor Hallman, Candace Hamlin, Emily Holman, Melissa Hopkins, Lauren Johnson, Elizabeth Kiefner, Maria Layton, Mabrey McCallister, Kenrick Niedbalski, Regan Obermann, Arthur Petzoldt, Chandler Short, Kaylyn Sneathen, Russell Sprengel, Tessa Valleroy, Jackson Voss, Ryan Watts.

Jackson: Montana Adams, Devin Austin, Adam Brown, Ryan Compas, Breanne Etzold, Sara Gholson, Elizabeth Gibbs, Casey Gray, Drew Hosp, Ashley House, Bailey Lape, Kylie Leimbach, Kaitlyn Litchfield, Jacob Little, Carly Jo Lorenz, Ryan Marble, Devin Murphy, Shea Salyer, Alyssa Jo Scheffer, Madison Scheper, Tabbatha Schnurbusch, Emily Smith, Logan Sprandel, Alex Stone, Joshua Stone, Kayla Thompson, Julia Todt, Jordan Vincent, Logan Welker, Larissa Zellmer.

Community
