All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesFebruary 2, 2017

Students honored for academics

The following local students were named to the fall 2016 dean's list at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri: Casey Vaughn, Cape Girardeau; Caitlyn Landewee, Leopold, Missouri; Joshua Hunt, Perryville, Missouri; Austin Bucher, Leopold; Stasha Cook, Chaffee, Missouri; Brittany Green, Benton, Missouri; Ashley Gremaud, Perryville; Holly Hottel, Jackson; Stephanie McHughs, Scott City; Lindsay Schemel, Perryville; Caitlin Petty, Leopold; Ashley Unterreiner, Perryville; Kelly Marchewa, Glen Allen, Missouri; Peytonn Besand, Perryville; Hannah Hoehn, Perryville; Marissa Rousseau, Cape Girardeau; Heather Watkins, Cape Girardeau; Katlin Yates, Millersville; Brianna Boland, Perryville; Anne Ziegler, Kelso, Missouri; Jessica Hill, Marble Hill, Missouri; Kaycie Seyer, Oak Ridge; Julie Wisdom, Perryville; Abby Addleman, Cape Girardeau.. ...

Southeast Missourian

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The following local students were named to the fall 2016 dean's list at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri: Casey Vaughn, Cape Girardeau; Caitlyn Landewee, Leopold, Missouri; Joshua Hunt, Perryville, Missouri; Austin Bucher, Leopold; Stasha Cook, Chaffee, Missouri; Brittany Green, Benton, Missouri; Ashley Gremaud, Perryville; Holly Hottel, Jackson; Stephanie McHughs, Scott City; Lindsay Schemel, Perryville; Caitlin Petty, Leopold; Ashley Unterreiner, Perryville; Kelly Marchewa, Glen Allen, Missouri; Peytonn Besand, Perryville; Hannah Hoehn, Perryville; Marissa Rousseau, Cape Girardeau; Heather Watkins, Cape Girardeau; Katlin Yates, Millersville; Brianna Boland, Perryville; Anne Ziegler, Kelso, Missouri; Jessica Hill, Marble Hill, Missouri; Kaycie Seyer, Oak Ridge; Julie Wisdom, Perryville; Abby Addleman, Cape Girardeau.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy