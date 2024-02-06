Students honored for academics

The following local students were named to the fall 2016 dean's list at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri: Casey Vaughn, Cape Girardeau; Caitlyn Landewee, Leopold, Missouri; Joshua Hunt, Perryville, Missouri; Austin Bucher, Leopold; Stasha Cook, Chaffee, Missouri; Brittany Green, Benton, Missouri; Ashley Gremaud, Perryville; Holly Hottel, Jackson; Stephanie McHughs, Scott City; Lindsay Schemel, Perryville; Caitlin Petty, Leopold; Ashley Unterreiner, Perryville; Kelly Marchewa, Glen Allen, Missouri; Peytonn Besand, Perryville; Hannah Hoehn, Perryville; Marissa Rousseau, Cape Girardeau; Heather Watkins, Cape Girardeau; Katlin Yates, Millersville; Brianna Boland, Perryville; Anne Ziegler, Kelso, Missouri; Jessica Hill, Marble Hill, Missouri; Kaycie Seyer, Oak Ridge; Julie Wisdom, Perryville; Abby Addleman, Cape Girardeau.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.