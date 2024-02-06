Students honored for academics

Aaron Bollinger of Jackson was named to the fall 2016 dean's list at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Alex Mehner, Anna Unterreiner and Evan Unterreiner of Cape Girardeau and Chloe Kasten of Jackson were named to the fall 2016 dean's list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Joshua David Sander of Cape Girardeau; Jamie Elizabeth Hodge of Chaffee, Missouri; Giggi Marie Decoursey of Jackson; and Amanda Rochelle Vernon of Marble Hill, Missouri, were named to the fall 2016 president's list at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee.
Jacob Jeffers and Grace Mirly of Jackson were named to the fall 2016 chancellor's list at Troy University in Troy, Alabama.
Madison Brune of Cape Girardeau was named to the fall 2016 provost's list at Troy University in Troy, Alabama.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.