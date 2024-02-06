Students caught in crossfire over meal debts

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Teaching assistant Kelvin Holt watched as a preschool student fell to the back of a cafeteria line during breakfast in Killeen, Texas, as if trying to hide.

"The cash register woman says to this 4-year-old girl, verbatim, 'You have no money,'" said Holt, describing the incident last year.

A milk carton was taken away, and the girl's food was dumped in the trash.

"She did not protest, other than to walk away in tears," Holt said.

Holt has joined a chorus of outrage against lunchroom practices that can humiliate children as public-school districts across the United States rethink how they cope with unpaid student-lunch debts.

In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 photo, second grade students Angelina Lopez, left, and Nasim Hamdouni, right, enter a student account code to track lunch purchases at Gonzales Community School in Santa Fe, N.M. All students are offered the same lunch at Gonzales and other Santa Fe public schools to avoid any chance of embarrassing students whose parents may have fallen behind on meal payments. New Mexico in April became the first state to outlaw the shaming of children for any unpaid meals. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

The U.S. Agriculture Department is requiring districts to adopt policies this month for addressing meal debts and to inform parents at the start of the academic year.

The agency is not specifically barring most of the embarrassing tactics, such as serving cheap sandwiches in place of hot meals or sending students home with conspicuous debt reminders, such as hand stamps.

But it is encouraging schools to work more closely with parents to address delinquent accounts and ensure children don't go hungry.

"Rather than a hand stamp on a kid to say, 'I need lunch money,' send an email or a text message to the parent," said Tina Namian, who oversees the federal agency's school-meals policy branch.

Meanwhile, some states are taking matters into their own hands, with New Mexico this year becoming the first to outlaw school-meal shaming and several others weighing similar laws.

In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 photo, third grade student Lucas Jameson taps in his student identification number to deduct a meal payment at Gonzales Community School in Santa Fe, N.M. All students are offered the same lunch at Gonzales and other Santa Fe public schools to avoid any chance of embarrassing students whose parents may have fallen behind on meal payments. New Mexico in April became the first state to outlaw the shaming of children for any unpaid meals. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

Free and reduced-price meals funded by the Agriculture Department's National School Lunch Program shield the nation's poorest children from so-called lunch shaming.

Kids can eat for free if a family of four earns less than about $32,000 a year or at a discount if earnings are under $45,000.

It's households with slightly higher incomes that are more likely to struggle, experts on poverty and nutrition say.

Children often bear the brunt of unpaid meal accounts.

A 2014 federal report found 39 percent of districts nationwide hand out cheap alternative meals with no nutritional requirements, and up to 6 percent refuse to serve students with no money.