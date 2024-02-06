All sections
FeaturesApril 20, 2017

Students awarded scholarships

Southeast Missourian
The Kiwanis Club of Cape Girardeau announced its scholarship recipients for the Class of 2017. The club awarded 14 scholarships for $1,000 each. The local recipients were Allison Ziegler (Notre Dame Regional High School), Ann Martin (Notre Dame Regional High School), Morgan Versemann (Jackson High School), Andrew Zieba (Saxony Lutheran High School), Anna Brandtner (Notre Dame Regional High School), Skylar Deimund (Cape Girardeau Central High School). Tomas Concho (Cape Girardeau Central High School), Elecia Worley (Notre Dame Regional High School), Kirstin Weintzetl (Cape Girardeau Central High School), Luke Wilson (Cape Girardeau Central High School), Aslee Shovan (Jackson High School), Raymond Boos (Notre Dame Regional High School), Conner Propst (Cape Girardeau Central High School) and Lindsay Peters (Notre Dame Regional High School).

Community
