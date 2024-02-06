Student research project helps family identify rare genetic disorder

When Bernie High School student Taylor Anthony decided on Fragile X syndrome as the topic for her Advanced Biology research paper last fall, she had no idea it would impact people she knew personally.

"I chose Fragile X because I wanted a subject that no one had heard of before," Anthony explained.

It was only after her research was complete and she began to prepare her class presentation, that she recognized similarities between the disorder she had studied and her best friend's cousin, Jagger Smith.

"I knew Jagger because his cousin Logan is my best friend, but I had no idea that he had FXS," Anthony recounted, still amazed at the coincidence. "I told Logan that this sounded a lot like Jagger."

Bernie High School teacher Pam Foster was also acquainted with the Smith family and knew about the family's search for an explanation for Jagger's problems.

"Offering Fragile X syndrome as a research project was the result of a larger-than-usual class-size," Foster explained. "For this project, each student much research a different chromosomal/genetic disorder."

She went on to say, "Most of the time, students choose common disorders they have heard about; however, once those topics were assigned, the remaining students had to look for subjects that are not so well known."

Foster said she offers students a variety of ways to compile their research, so they are presenting from a format that is comfortable for them. Anthony chose a slide presentation.

"I was sitting at my desk listening to Taylor present and grading her as she went along," Foster recounted. "Suddenly, I realized that what I was hearing and seeing was so much like Jagger. I couldn't believe the similarities."

Because the assignment was in slideshow format, Foster was able to immediately send the entire project to Jagger's mother and aunt.

This information proved to be the key Jagger's family had been seeking.

"A neurologist actually suspected Fragile X back in September of last year," Jagger's mother Jodi Smith said. "However, since he said it was genetic, we did not have the DNA testing done.

"I did not understand, at that time, that the gene could be carried," she went on to explain. "I was just thinking that there was no one in our family with those symptoms."

Smith said when she saw the research project Anthony had compiled, they decided to go ahead with testing.