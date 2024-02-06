Shuck: Struggling for balance when you lose your footing

How can we be on top of the world one moment and down in the gutter the next? That's a question, I dare say, that all of us have asked ourselves a time or two. What do we do about that lost, left out and forlorn feeling? I listened to a friend, Randy, giving a speech recently. He was quite successful presently, but the path of, having made it, had not been an easy one.

As a child, my friend, Randy, loved school. He was outgoing, smart and liked by his classmates. Randy received much encouragement from his family so he felt successful and happy. This scenario is a common one, however, riding high, is sometimes short-lived. Unfortunately, Randy had to deal with some unexpected circumstances. He began to change schools, out of necessity. One burned, others consolidated with other schools, and the family moved some. Since he constantly had to reacquaint himself with other people, he seemed, always, to be in transition--transition to new surroundings. At the beginning the social adjustments were most difficult but Randy attempted to fit in and make a name for himself. He also tried to excel at activities and academically.

Since he was such an outgoing likeable kid, he put his all into the various settings and his confidence remained high until a tragic happening occurred in the lives of Randy's family. His dad developed high blood pressure and suffered a paralyzing stroke during Randy's eighth grade in school The stroke crippled his father and his family was forced to make changes accommodating the illness. Randy tried to persevere, but a large portion of his support system was gone. His confidence began to deteriorate, and although he was the same person, he became withdrawn and reclusive. Much of Randy's young life was spent trying to regain his old self--to find balance and fulfillment inside, somewhere. He married at the age of twenty five to a woman that adored him, and his confidence soared as she fed his need for stability, approval and love. His wife needed Randy's approval and support, as well.