Struggling against change

We search for balance between despair and hope, but one thing is for sure. We constantly look for ways to keep hope in the forefront of our existence. Without the will and ability to look beyond the happenings of the present, we can become stuck in a cold, dark hole seeing no way to pull ourselves back onto solid ground. We must choose to look for ways, not of least resistance, but of progressive thoughts--those of endurance, courage and joy. Look for ways to derive happiness from your surroundings -- the trees outside, the laughter of children, or even looking forward to your mealtimes. Anything to keep your mind on the fact that life is, indeed, worth living, and you can find your way -- only your way. This is not to say the support and love of others isn't a welcome help, but ultimately, you have to steer your own ship toward a direction that's for, only you. Don't try to be a replica of someone else. You may be able to use tips from another, but you must search for your individual way to continue. Life is an ongoing struggle, but it brings rewards to those who never give up--to those who follow their own star.

Now is the perfect time to address the topic of change, I think. The pandemic, of which we're all experiencing presently, is turning the lives of so many, into those filled with turmoil and uncertainty. We certainly must look beneath, over and around, to sort out any good coming from the disease. Most positive changes, of any significance, have come from a hard-fought battle of some kind. Wars are waged, some couples have no children, then adopt. We've fought for freedom, and better working conditions. I see the changes of the pandemic as bringing some benefits, in the long term. This is not to neglect the knowledge of the loss of loved ones, jobs, school familiarity, daily routine as it once was, and finding different ways to fill our time than we've previously done. Although the illness has brought chaos and change, like no one could ever imagine, we can't allow ourselves to become despondent and hopeless because of it.

Another change is the election of a new President of our United States of America. The outcome of the election has been a wonderful occurrence for many -- to others, the results of the election have been heartbreaking. Regardless of which side we are on, when all the indecisiveness is over, we must live with the situation. Will you pick up and go on with your life and look to see what good is coming from the outcome, or will you continue to be bitter, angry and unforgiving? Don't allow undesirable events to become a permanent guest within your spirit. If we give up, we'll never know what lessons or benefits we were meant to learn. If we choose to forge ahead, we will explore new territory and grow. The Bible Scripture Josua 1:19 tells us to "Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go." Christian author, Joan Chittister says, "It's a choice to give up, or stay and grow stronger, as we go along." Which way will we choose?