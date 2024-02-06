Structure adds stability and purpose to our lives

"Oh, I'm so sleepy -- not ready to awake and get up yet," I heard myself whispering. I yawned lazily, opening my mouth widely, as I stretched both my legs and arms, like a cat. This was just one of my unthought-of, morning gestures, a part of my usual routine. Another facet of my morning routine is to open the curtains and shades in our house to let the sunshine or another weather surprise, inside. I experience the divine in this. I feel that I am joining all of nature.

There are routines all during the day that add joy to my life. I have an alluring cup of steaming coffee poured into a special cup each day, and yogurt. I look forward to this and it's become an anticipated time of pleasure. The things I've mentioned seem so small and insignificant, yet they add mountains of satisfaction to my wellbeing. They are all parts of my life that provide fuel for whatever I've planned for the day.

Everybody needs to have routines, every day. The word routine may seem like a boring term for anything we feel we must do, but sometimes routine depends on how we perceive what we're called to contribute. We often, don't want any routine, obligation or commitment.

We just want to be free, to float on the water like a leaf, or be like the wind, blowing to and fro across the hills, valleys, waterways and plains. Many can scarcely wait to retire because they want to be let out of their prison of routine, sameness, and being under the command of another person or organization. People look forward to what they think will be a wonderful world that imposes no shackles of time restraints, demands on their time, or being bothered without their permission.