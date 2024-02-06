Structure adds stability and purpose to our lives

"Oh, I'm so sleepy -- not ready to awake and get up yet," I heard myself whispering. I yawned lazily, opening my mouth widely, as I stretched both my legs and arms, like a cat. This was just one of my unthought-of, morning gestures, a part of my usual routine. Another facet of my morning routine is to open the curtains and shades in our house to let the sunshine or another weather surprise, inside. I experience the divine in this. I feel that I am joining all of nature.
There are routines all during the day that add joy to my life. I have an alluring cup of steaming coffee poured into a special cup each day, and yogurt. I look forward to this and it's become an anticipated time of pleasure. The things I've mentioned seem so small and insignificant, yet they add mountains of satisfaction to my wellbeing. They are all parts of my life that provide fuel for whatever I've planned for the day.
Everybody needs to have routines, every day. The word routine may seem like a boring term for anything we feel we must do, but sometimes routine depends on how we perceive what we're called to contribute. We often, don't want any routine, obligation or commitment.
We just want to be free, to float on the water like a leaf, or be like the wind, blowing to and fro across the hills, valleys, waterways and plains. Many can scarcely wait to retire because they want to be let out of their prison of routine, sameness, and being under the command of another person or organization. People look forward to what they think will be a wonderful world that imposes no shackles of time restraints, demands on their time, or being bothered without their permission.
Those that retire with that in mind usually find that having no restraints, demands, or making no plans, is a life with no purpose. It's good to be able to have an amount of freedom during any stage in life, but like anything else, it too, becomes routine, but a routine that we soon tire of.
Having routines brings purpose to our lives. When we arise in the morning, knowing, somewhat, what we're going to do, we feel more in control of our day. Many people do something as simple as taking an afternoon nap. The English are known for their tea time every day. They look forward to the ritual at a regular time each day. It's a time of relaxation to which one can look forward. Even though it's a, taken for granted, custom, it is an experience to which the English look forward. Everyone needs an amount of regularity for which to prepare each day. Eating three meals a day is a common ritual or custom. People look forward to the food to satisfy their appetite, to pleasure their taste buds or for a break. That routine, so seemingly mundane, but so important in people's lives is calming.
Routine is good for your mental health and it can be an anchor. No matter what you're doing, merely knowing you will eat at a particular time, go to bed at a particular time and attend an event on a particular day is comforting.
When we have unpleasant things to endure, our day is filled with unpredictable happenings, or we have large slots of time we must fill, just knowing we only have to get through the challenge until, perhaps 6 p.m., provides the strength and will to do so. Then we know we will routinely have our evening meal, and our stress is lightened because we feel more in control. "As long as we're finding our routines helpful and not harmful, and feel able to change them as our life changes, they can be a great thing to build on and develop over time."(blurtitout.org)
