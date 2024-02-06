Strong in the Force

It may have been the force that brought them together, but it was the mutual love and passion for Star Wars that keeps this group of troopers alive.
The Jedi Order of Southern Illinois operates on the basis of one thing -- to have a lot of fun.
Their passion irradiated through their masks Thursday night as they wore handcrafted costumes at Marcus Theater in Cape Girardeau for the premiere of the newest movie in the Star Wars Saga: The Last Jedi.
From Jedis to Storm Troopers to Darth Vader himself, the group makes frequent character appearances at fundraisers, charities, movie premieres and more.
"If we can put a smile on someone's face every now and then, that's what it's all about," president of the Jedi Order Yuri Rentfro said.
Rentfro, dressed as a storm trooper, said his passion for Star Wars was a trait passed down to him from his mother. As a boy, they listened to the original record together and he became instantly hooked.
The generational love for the series did not stop there.
Rentfro passed down the Jedi gene to his 8-year-old daughter, Kristen, who is also a member of the order, and plays the role of Rey at public appearances.
Kristen was 1 year old when the order was created, and it doesn't take a Droid to tell you she's been on the Millennium Falcon every since. It was in 2007 when the lightsaber fights, movie premieres and endless Yoda impressions became something more, and drove Rentfro and his best friend Bobby Fairless together to create the order.
I really liked [Star Wars] as a little kid, the president of the club is one of my best friends and we would watch them and have lightsaber fights with bell rods," Fairless said. "Once we got older, we found out we could do it for charity."
Fairless said from the beginning, the fanforce began getting together to host charity events, raise money for different places, star in parades and movie premieres and visit the local hospitals.
"The reason why I do it is the kids really seem to get a big kick out of it," he said. "Sometimes you have a kid that is terrified to even see Darth Vader, but other times you have a kid that is just dumbfounded and they rush over to get their picture taken. I like doing it because of that."
It was the group's second time at the Cape Girardeau movie theater for a Star Wars premiere. They are invited to come early, gear up in their costumes and get moviegoers in the spirit of the force. But even for these Star Wars veterans, the theater is nostalgic.
"A lot of people from this area, if a Star Wars movie comes out around Christmas and people are back visiting family, they still come early to get in line, because you may see somebody you saw in line back in 1999," Fairless said.
The group came for the preshow, but couldn't wait to take their seats in the premiere themselves. With an equal amount of angst and exhilaration, the members of the Jedi Order were eager to witness what would unfold in the newest plot line of their favorite childhood story.
"My biggest fear is that they are going to kill off all the traditional characters I grew up to know," Renfro said.
Most members of the group are going in expecting the worst, the death of Princess Leia.
Even if that were to occur, the group seems steady in their commitment to the movie series, and passionate about its continuance in the future.
For those interested in joining the Jedi Order of Southern Illinois, it's free and all are welcome to join. For more information about the fanforce, go to http://www.sijediorder.com or find them on Facebook.
"They are really just a bunch of guys who like to have fun and love Star Wars," Veronica Raley, the wife of an Order member, said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.