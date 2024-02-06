Strong in the Force

It may have been the force that brought them together, but it was the mutual love and passion for Star Wars that keeps this group of troopers alive.

The Jedi Order of Southern Illinois operates on the basis of one thing -- to have a lot of fun.

Their passion irradiated through their masks Thursday night as they wore handcrafted costumes at Marcus Theater in Cape Girardeau for the premiere of the newest movie in the Star Wars Saga: The Last Jedi.

From Jedis to Storm Troopers to Darth Vader himself, the group makes frequent character appearances at fundraisers, charities, movie premieres and more.

"If we can put a smile on someone's face every now and then, that's what it's all about," president of the Jedi Order Yuri Rentfro said.

From left, Trey Kerley, John Tribout and Elias Raley with the Southern Illinois Jedi Order put on their costumes before the showing of Star Wars: The Last Jedi Thursday at Cape West Cinema in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

Rentfro, dressed as a storm trooper, said his passion for Star Wars was a trait passed down to him from his mother. As a boy, they listened to the original record together and he became instantly hooked.

The generational love for the series did not stop there.

Rentfro passed down the Jedi gene to his 8-year-old daughter, Kristen, who is also a member of the order, and plays the role of Rey at public appearances.

Kristen was 1 year old when the order was created, and it doesn't take a Droid to tell you she's been on the Millennium Falcon every since. It was in 2007 when the lightsaber fights, movie premieres and endless Yoda impressions became something more, and drove Rentfro and his best friend Bobby Fairless together to create the order.