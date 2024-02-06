Strive to impress?

Marge and I like to drive down country roads just enjoying the ride and not having a particular destination. I should say I like drives like this. Marge will ask where we are going, and I have to say I don't have a clue. On our journeys one thing we have noticed is that homes are simply getting massive. Huge! Homes that appear to have multiple bathrooms and bedrooms and who knows what else. There is no way the family has need for such a house. No way.

I grew up back in the 1950s, so it's been a couple days ago. Mom and Dad were up in years when my brother and I came along, so we grew up around aunts and uncles who were, in our opinion, old. Mom and Dad didn't seem old, but when I graduated from high school, Dad was 65. You probably had some awesome aunts and uncles, but I'd stack mine up against yours any day of the week. My kinfolk may have been a little outlawish, but they were good people.

Dad's brother, Uncle Mick, lived way out where there weren't any towns and very few roads. Uncle Mick and Aunt Mildred had two children, a boy and a girl, and raised them in a two-bedroom small home that couldn't have been over 800 square feet. My Grandpa and Grandma Piihl raised three girls and two boys in a two-bedroom sod home that maybe was close to 900 to 1,000 square feet. Mom and Dad raised two girls and two boys in a two-bedroom home that was maybe 1,000 square feet. My Aunt Johanna and Uncle Bertie raised three girls in a two-bedroom home that was maybe 900 to 1,000 square feet home. All the homes were small. Today they would be looked upon as being way too small, but they made do with what they had.